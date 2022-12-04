BREAKING: Sam M’Pemba: 5-star EDGE decides it is time to be a ‘Dawg

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 30 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Sam M’Pemba has been to more Georgia games than many season ticket holders have this year.

M’Pemba was a VIP guest at G-Day. The 5-star EDGE took that never-before-seen pregame lap with Kirby Smart before the Samford game. He saw the ‘Dawgs play Missouri in his home state and then returned for the Auburn game last month. The nation’s No. 4 EDGE prospect was in Athens for his official visit for the Tennessee game. He wore an old-school Kirby Smart jersey on his official visit photo shoot. It is now finally the time for him to become a public ‘Dawg.

M’Pemba released his decision on social media a few moments ago. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound pass rusher has spent the last two seasons playing for national boarding school power IMG Academy in Florida. He was a tight end and receiver a year ago. That’s a remarkable range of athleticism to do that at a program stocked with 30-plus Power 5 recruits every cycle. IMG Academy competes for the national mythical high school championship every fall. M’Pemba was a skill position asset for the Ascenders as a junior. He then moved over to wreak havoc as a pass rusher as a senior.

He’s now a ‘Dawg. This decision does a few things. It boosts the tally for 5-star prospects to two for this 2023 cycle. Alabama 5-star corner A.J Harris, who has played a key role in the M’Pemba recruitment for the ‘Dawgs at times, had been the only other 5-star in the class since this summer. If we’re being honest, the fact Georgia had just one 5-star in the class for such a long stretch did look a little light. M’Pemba also checks off a few other boxes for the ‘Dawgs in 2023: He’s the 22nd overall commitment and now the second 5-star in the class

M’Pemba is now the third top 50 commitment in the class. (Those are all on defense)

The 5-star senior becomes the seventh top 100 commitment in the class for the ‘Dawgs (Five of those are on defense)

The commitment moves UGA closer to Alabama for first place in the 247Sports Composite Team rankings for the 2023 cycle. ‘Bama now holds a 310.94-298.85 lead on the ‘Dawgs with significant remaining moments still left in 2023. The Tide also has two more commitments than UGA as of now.

M’Pemba joins Gabe Harris in the 2023 class as verbal commits to the nation’s No. 1 team out of IMG Academy. Current UGA commitment Joenel Aguero also transferred out of IMG Academy to play his senior season back home in Massachusetts.

Georgia took three commitments from IMG Academy in the 2022 cycle and another three from that same program in 2021. If Aguero, Harris and M’Pemba all go on to sign with the ‘Dawgs in December (and that appears quite likely) then the total of Ascenders that have gone on to play in Athens will rise to 13 dating back to former 5-star Isaac Nauta in 2016. That’s quite a pipeline there for the national champions.

It wasn't just that tour around Sanford Stadium with Smart that struck gold with M'Pemba. The Bulldogs have benefitted from a 5-star recruiting relationship and connection built here between their program and first-year outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The Bulldogs have many excellent recruiters on their staff and Uzo-Diribe's resume since he joined the program from Colorado fits in with the best of them. Recruiting trail rewind: Flashback to September 23 with Sam M'Pemba Let's rewind life on the recruiting trail back to September 23, 2022. That's when Harris and his Central-Phenix City team hosted IMG Academy in Alabama. Harris had taken a strong interest in recruiting M'Pemba to Georgia. He took a visit to Athens back during the summer just to hang out with and build a relationship with M'Pemba when he was up for a random unofficial.