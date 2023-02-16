Los Angeles Chargers to hire Georgia analyst Robert Muschamp, nephew of Will Muschamp

Muschamp, who is the nephew of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, spent the last two seasons at Georgia as a quality control coach on the defensive side of the football.

Another Georgia analyst will be moving on from the Georgia program, as the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly hiring Robert Muschamp to a quality control role. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.

Georgia has seen a handful of off-field staffers hired away this offseason. Buster Faulkner is now the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, while Eddie Gordon left to become the UAB offensive line coach.

The Bulldogs also promoted one of their analysts into an on-field role, as Mike Bobo is now Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bobo replaces Todd Monken, who was hired by the Baltimore Ravens.

Will Muschamp is entering his third season at Georgia. He was first hired as an analyst, only to be promoted to an on-field role as Georgia’s special teams coordinator in August of 2021. This past season, Muschamp was Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator. He also helped coach up the safeties.

“We coach our guys hard and they receive hard coaching. I think you can do that if there’s a certain connection and that’s a word we talk about in our organization a lot,” Muschamp said prior to Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Ohio State. “I think there’s a huge connection because you can be very honest with somebody when you have connection, probably not so much when there’s not a connection. At the end of the day they know we have their best interest and that’s to help them be the best football player they can be which helps be the best team we can be at the University of Georgia.”

Muschamp does have at least one other family member still on the team, as Jackson Muschamp is a walk-on quarterback with the Bulldogs. Bobo also has a son on the team, as Drew Bobo is an offensive lineman for Georgia.

To date, Monken is the only on-field staffer to depart from Georgia’s team.

