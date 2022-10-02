Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football drops behind Alabama in Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 rankings

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18), defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13), and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) at the end of the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia won 26-22. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

When you play like Georgia did on Saturday, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you lose your No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll. That’s what happened on Sunday, as Georgia fell to No. 2 in the Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

Georgia had held the No. 1 ranking for the past two weeks following a stellar start to the 2022 college football season. Georgia still has more first-place votes than Alabama, outnumbering the Crimson Tide 28-25 in that category. Ohio State has 10 first-place votes.

That’s what makes the performance against Missouri on Saturday all the more perplexing.

Despite outgaining Missouri 481-294 and notching twice as many first downs as the Tigers, Georgia only eeked out a 26-22 win. What’s more is that Georgia didn’t take its first lead of the game until there was 4:03 remaining in the game.

Missouri did a good job of making things difficult for Georgia, but the game shouldn’t have been that lose what with Georgia’s massive talent edge.

“You gotta make it about yourself. You gotta make it about improvement,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “About us getting better and not always talking about the opponent. I thought our guys bought into the wantness and having each others’ back. There were guys saying it in the locker room at halftime. There was a lot of confidence in that locker room. That was a program win in a game we did not play very well.”

Alabama jumped Georgia in the polls after its big win over the previously ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Ohio State sits at No. 3, with Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top 5 for this week. Georgia is at No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll, losing the top spot there as well.

Georgia football returns home to host the Auburn Tigers this week. Auburn is coming off a 21-17 home loss to LSU on Saturday.

You can find the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 6

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

UGA News

