Georgia football regains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7

The win moved the Bulldogs to No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia sits at No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll. Alabama is at No. 3, with Ohio State leaping them at No. 2.

Georgia football continues to rack up wins in the 2022 season, beating Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. It continued a dominant run in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, as the Bulldogs have won six consecutive meetings between the two rivals.

Alabama needed a late stop against Texas A&M to hold on for a 24-20 win. It’s the second time this season Alabama has played a one-score game. The Crimson Tide visit Tennessee this week in what will be the biggest game in the SEC to this point in the season.

The Volunteers are coming off a 40-13 win over LSU. Tennessee ranks second in the country in scoring offense. The Volunteers visit Georgia on Nov. 5 in a game that will have massive ramifications for the SEC East.

Georgia is 3-0 in SEC play to start the season, with wins over South Carolina, Missouri and Auburn. The win on Saturday was Georgia’s first home SEC win of the season.

I thought our crowd impacted the game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought our guys came out with a game plan. Striking, attacking, we really wanted to be physical. We wanted to win the line of scrimmage, we thought it would pay dividends in the fourth quarter, and in the second half being somewhat of a hot day, I thought it took its toll on them, especially in the second half for our team to be able to run the ball like it did.”

The Bulldogs posted a season-best rushing effort while also fixing some of the red zone issues that became a problem against Kent State and Missouri. The Bulldogs finished all five of their red zone trips with rushing touchdowns on Saturday.

Georgia will be in Sanford Stadium again this coming Saturday, as it hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.