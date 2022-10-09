Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 7 rankings

The win put Georgia at No. 2 in the Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 1, with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top 5. Georgia actually lost six first place votes, losing ground to Alabama.

It took a little longer to get going than some perhaps would’ve liked, but Georgia rolled to yet another impressive victory on Saturday as it beat Auburn 42-10.

The Georgia ground game really got going on Saturday, rushing for a season-best 292 yards in the run. Freshman Branson Robinson led the way with 98 rushing yards along with his first career rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards finished the game with three rushing touchdowns, the first player to accomplish said mark since Sony Michel did it in the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also got in on the fun as he ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run on a designed draw.

For an offensive line that struggled to run the ball against Missouri for the first three quarters last week, it was a welcome return to the norm.

“I liked their tenacity,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win. “I liked the fact that they came out and tried to be physical and create a demeanor. We didn’t do it every play — and you’re not going to do it every play. You know, they’ve got guys on scholarship over there, too. But I liked the fact that they came out competing.”

Week 6 also saw two future Georgia foes pick up major wins, with Tennessee crushing LSU and Mississippi State blasting Arkansas. The Bulldogs will face both teams in November, hosting Tennessee on Nov. 5 before visiting Mississippi State on Nov. 12. Both teams also face Alabama prior to taking on Georgia.

The Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Athens next Saturday. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network. The Commodores lost 52-28 against Ole Miss this past week and lost 62-0 against Georgia last season.