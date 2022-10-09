Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 7 rankings

Dawgnation Logo
Auburn
10
Final
42
(2) Georgia
  • Fresno State
    20
    Final
    Boise State
    40
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    16
    Oregon State
    28
    Final
    Stanford
    27
  • Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Navy
    Fri, 10/14 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    SMU
  • UTSA
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
    Colgate
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    Minnesota
    Sat, 10/15 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Illinois
  • (10) Penn State
    Sat, 10/15 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Auburn
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (9) Ole Miss
    (19) Kansas
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Oklahoma
  • Iowa State
    Sat, 10/15 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Texas
    Central Michigan
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Akron
    Miami (FL)
    Sat, 10/15 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Buffalo
    Sat, 10/15 on ESPN3 @5:00 ET
    UMass
  • Nebraska
    14
    Final
    Rutgers
    13
    Houston
    33
    Final
    Memphis
    32
    UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
    Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • Missouri
    17
    Final
    Florida
    24
    (17) TCU
    38
    Final
    (19) Kansas
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    45
    Final
    Western Michigan
    23
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    Maryland
    29
  • (8) Tennessee
    40
    Final
    (25) LSU
    13
    Texas
    49
    Final
    Oklahoma
    0
    Louisville
    34
    Final
    Virginia
    17
    Arkansas
    17
    Final
    (23) Mississippi State
    40
  • Buffalo
    38
    Final
    Bowling Green
    7
    (4) Michigan
    31
    Final
    Indiana
    10
    Akron
    34
    Final
    Ohio
    55
    Georgia Southern
    33
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
  • South Florida
    24
    Final
    (24) Cincinnati
    28
    Wisconsin
    42
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Ball State
    17
    Final
    Central Michigan
    16
    (11) Utah
    32
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    42
  • Middle Tennessee
    14
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Liberty
    42
    Final
    UMass
    24
    Texas Tech
    31
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma State
    41
    East Carolina
    9
    Final
    Tulane
    24
  • Tulsa
    21
    Final
    Navy
    53
    Virginia Tech
    29
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    45
    Kent State
    24
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    27
    Toledo
    52
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    32
  • North Carolina
    27
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    24
    (21) Washington
    38
    Final
    Arizona State
    45
    Duke
    20
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    23
    (3) Ohio State
    49
    Final
    Michigan State
    20
  • (9) Ole Miss
    52
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    28
    Western Kentucky
    28
    Final
    UTSA
    31
    UConn
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    12
    UTEP
    31
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    41
  • Wyoming
    27
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
    Southern Miss
    10
    Final
    Troy
    27
    Air Force
    27
    Final
    Utah State
    34
    James Madison
    42
    Final
    Arkansas State
    20
  • Appalachian State
    24
    Final
    Texas State
    36
    (20) Kansas State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    9
    Iowa
    6
    Final
    Illinois
    9
    (5) Clemson
    31
    Final
    Boston College
    3
  • South Carolina
    24
    Final
    (13) Kentucky
    14
    Army
    10
    Final
    (15) Wake Forest
    45
    Washington State
    14
    Final
    (6) USC
    30
    (16) BYU
    20
    Final
    Notre Dame
    28
  • Texas A&M
    20
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    24
    Florida State
    17
    Final
    (14) North Carolina State
    19
    Coastal Carolina
    28
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    21
    (12) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Arizona
    22
  • Fresno State
    20
    Final
    Boise State
    40
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    16
    Oregon State
    28
    Final
    Stanford
    27
  • Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Navy
    Fri, 10/14 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    SMU

Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 7 rankings

October 8, 2022 Athens - Georgia's running back Daijun Edwards (30) is lifted up by Georgia's offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) after he scored a touchdown during the second half in a NCAA college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Georgia won 42-10 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

It took a little longer to get going than some perhaps would’ve liked, but Georgia rolled to yet another impressive victory on Saturday as it beat Auburn 42-10.

The win put Georgia at No. 2 in the Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 1, with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top 5. Georgia actually lost six first place votes, losing ground to Alabama.

The Georgia ground game really got going on Saturday, rushing for a season-best 292 yards in the run. Freshman Branson Robinson led the way with 98 rushing yards along with his first career rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards finished the game with three rushing touchdowns, the first player to accomplish said mark since Sony Michel did it in the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also got in on the fun as he ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run on a designed draw.

For an offensive line that struggled to run the ball against Missouri for the first three quarters last week, it was a welcome return to the norm.

“I liked their tenacity,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win. “I liked the fact that they came out and tried to be physical and create a demeanor. We didn’t do it every play — and you’re not going to do it every play. You know, they’ve got guys on scholarship over there, too. But I liked the fact that they came out competing.”

Week 6 also saw two future Georgia foes pick up major wins, with Tennessee crushing LSU and Mississippi State blasting Arkansas. The Bulldogs will face both teams in November, hosting Tennessee on Nov. 5 before visiting Mississippi State on Nov. 12. Both teams also face Alabama prior to taking on Georgia.

The Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Athens next Saturday. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network. The Commodores lost 52-28 against Ole Miss this past week and lost 62-0 against Georgia last season.

Below you can see the full Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon
  12. UCLA
  13. NC State
  14. Wake Forest
  15. TCU
  16. Kansas State
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Utah
  20. Kansas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Kentucky
  23. Baylor
  24. Texas
  25. North Carolina

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextSocial media reacts to Georgia football win over Auburn: ‘Ah, well, …
Leave a Comment