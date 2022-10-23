Georgia football remains on top of Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9

The Bulldogs stand with a 7-0 record, going 4-0 in SEC play. Behind Georgia sits Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. The Wolverines were off this week while the other three teams all won.

Georgia football was off this weekend. Yet despite not having the chance to impress voters, the Bulldogs still remained on top of the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9 o f the 2022 season.

Georgia will see its schedule get noticeably tougher in the weeks to come, with upcoming games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Bulldogs dropped out of the rankings following their lose to Alabama, though the Volunteers and Wildcats are still ranked.

The game against Tennessee looms large, with it having the possibility of being the biggest game in Sanford Stadium history in terms of rankings. But both Tennessee and Georgia have tricky games to navigate in this upcoming week.

Tennessee hosts Kentucky while Georgia takes on Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear where Georgia’s priorities lay during the off week.

“This is the Georgia-Florida matchup,” Smart said. “I don’t think you have to worry about that. I might understand if it was a non-conference or an FCS opponent, but that’s not going to be the case on Florida.”

The hope for Georgia is that it will get back some of its previously injured standouts, as the likes of Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon and Adonai Mitchell have all missed multiple games to this point in the season. Mondon will certainly be back against Florida, while Carter and Mitchell seem to be trending in the right direction.

Georgia will return to action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, with CBS broadcasting the game against the Gators. Florida is coming off a 45-35 home loss to LSU.