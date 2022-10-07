Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 8, 2022)

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 6 football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how you can stream or watch the game online. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri, while Auburn enters coming off a home loss to LSU. The Tigers have not won in Athens since 2005. Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. Georgia football-Auburn TV Channel for Week 6 game The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS. Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel and Sheree Bururus will be calling the game. Georgia football-Auburn how to watch online for Week 6 game You can watch the game via the CBS Sports App. Click here for the link to game. Georgia football-Auburn odds, point spread, over/under for Week 6 game The Georgia Bulldogs are a 29.5-point favorite against the Auburn Tigers according to MyBookie. The over/under for the game is 49.5 points. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread on the season and 0-2 at home against the number. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn On Auburn’s defense… “They’re fast, physical, playing really hard. Two elite edge guys. Some athletic linebackers. They played really, really hard. I mean, just call it what it is. They scratch off and play with confidence. They’re flying around. I mean, I know almost every single player on that defense and they’re good football players.”

UGA News