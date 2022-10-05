Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Related: Jalen Carter unlikely to play against Auburn following MCL injury Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.

“I believe just them being able to, like, their third-down package,” Council said. “They got some interior stunts the kind of hinders the run game but we’re going to start off fast. If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them, I believe personally, up front. Council added that the plan is for Auburn to start fast on Saturday against Georgia. Auburn has held double-digit leads in each of its past two SEC games, only for the Tigers to cough both of those leads up. Auburn lost 21-17 last week at home against LSU. “Our gaol is to go in there like a SWAT team,” Council said. “Get in, quiet the noise, get out.”