Georgia football tops Alabama in Week 4 Coaches Poll, sits at No. 1
Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Georgia has outscored its foes 130-10. That level of dominance has been reflected in the polls, including the Week 4 Coaches Poll which was released on Sunday.
Georgia came in at No. 1. Alabama is at No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson at spots three through five. Georgia and Alabama swapped places, as the Bulldogs were No. 2 last week. The Bulldogs received 40 of the 65 first-place votes.
The Bulldogs’ latest conquest was a 48-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia dominated early, building a 38-0 lead midway through the third quarter. At that point, Georgia pulled starter Stetson Bennett from the game, as the Georgia quarterback had done more than enough for the Bulldogs
“He’s a competitor,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He wasn’t coming out ‘til we were up far enough that we wanted to take him out.”
Related: Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
Elsewhere, Georgia’s resume picked up some points thanks to No. 18 Oregon’s impressive win over BYU. The Ducks have bounced back nicely since losing 49-3 to Oregon to start the season.
The Bulldogs also saw future opponents No. 22 Florida, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 9 Kentucky all pick up wins, keeping them in the poll.
Georgia will have to wait a while to see any of those teams, as the Bulldogs take on Kent State, Missouri and Auburn in their next three games. Until the meatier part of the schedule, Georgia will very much be focused on improvement.
“I think the standard that was created last year and the legacy was left, that was a really special group,” Smart said. “And that still lingers around our building, not the championship, but the fact of the way they practiced and the way they carried themselves. And there’s a lot of kids that try to emulate those guys that are gone. And they’re good kids to emulate.”
Coaches Poll Week 4 Top 25 rankings
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Penn State
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Florida
- BYU
- Washington
- Miami
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
- Former Georgia Bulldog players key Florida escaping upset in 31-28 win over South Florida
- 3 things: How Kirby Smart critiqued 48-7 Georgia win over South Carolina
- Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
- Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status, explains his absence from 48-7 win at South Carolina
- Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win
- The Heisman Hype is real: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett delivers in highlight-friendly 48-7 win
UGA News
- Georgia football tops Alabama in Week 4 Coaches Poll, sits at No. 1
- Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
- It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year
- Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
- Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: ‘Ticking time bomb’