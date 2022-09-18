Georgia football tops Alabama in Week 4 Coaches Poll, sits at No. 1

Georgia came in at No. 1. Alabama is at No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson at spots three through five. Georgia and Alabama swapped places, as the Bulldogs were No. 2 last week. The Bulldogs received 40 of the 65 first-place votes.

Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Georgia has outscored its foes 130-10. That level of dominance has been reflected in the polls, including the Week 4 Coaches Poll which was released on Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ latest conquest was a 48-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia dominated early, building a 38-0 lead midway through the third quarter. At that point, Georgia pulled starter Stetson Bennett from the game, as the Georgia quarterback had done more than enough for the Bulldogs

“He’s a competitor,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He wasn’t coming out ‘til we were up far enough that we wanted to take him out.”

Elsewhere, Georgia’s resume picked up some points thanks to No. 18 Oregon’s impressive win over BYU. The Ducks have bounced back nicely since losing 49-3 to Oregon to start the season.

The Bulldogs also saw future opponents No. 22 Florida, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 9 Kentucky all pick up wins, keeping them in the poll.

Georgia will have to wait a while to see any of those teams, as the Bulldogs take on Kent State, Missouri and Auburn in their next three games. Until the meatier part of the schedule, Georgia will very much be focused on improvement.