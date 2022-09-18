Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football tops Alabama in Week 4 Coaches Poll, sits at No. 1

Georgia football-coaches poll-top 25-rankings-week 4-2022
091722 Columbia: Georgia offensive lineman Avery Reece (from left), Amarius Mims, quarterback Stetson Bennett, and tight end Brock Bowers celebrate Bower's third quarter score against South Carolina while rolling to a 48-7 victory in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Georgia has outscored its foes 130-10. That level of dominance has been reflected in the polls, including the Week 4 Coaches Poll which was released on Sunday.

Georgia came in at No. 1. Alabama is at No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson at spots three through five. Georgia and Alabama swapped places, as the Bulldogs were No. 2 last week. The Bulldogs received 40 of the 65 first-place votes.

The Bulldogs’ latest conquest was a 48-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia dominated early, building a 38-0 lead midway through the third quarter. At that point, Georgia pulled starter Stetson Bennett from the game, as the Georgia quarterback had done more than enough for the Bulldogs

“He’s a competitor,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He wasn’t coming out ‘til we were up far enough that we wanted to take him out.”

Related: Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing

Elsewhere, Georgia’s resume picked up some points thanks to No. 18 Oregon’s impressive win over BYU. The Ducks have bounced back nicely since losing 49-3 to Oregon to start the season.

The Bulldogs also saw future opponents No. 22 Florida, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 9 Kentucky all pick up wins, keeping them in the poll.

Georgia will have to wait a while to see any of those teams, as the Bulldogs take on Kent State, Missouri and Auburn in their next three games. Until the meatier part of the schedule, Georgia will very much be focused on improvement.

“I think the standard that was created last year and the legacy was left, that was a really special group,” Smart said. “And that still lingers around our building, not the championship, but the fact of the way they practiced and the way they carried themselves. And there’s a lot of kids that try to emulate those guys that are gone. And they’re good kids to emulate.”

Coaches Poll Week 4 Top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. NC State
  12. Tennessee
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Baylor
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Michigan State
  22. Florida
  23. BYU
  24. Washington
  25. Miami

