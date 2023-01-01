Dawgnation Logo
(4) Ohio State
21
2nd QTR
9:16
14
(1) Georgia
  • (6) Tennessee
    31
    Final
    (10) Clemson
    14
    Iowa
    21
    Final
    Kentucky
    0
    (5) Alabama
    45
    Final
    (11) Kansas State
    20
    (3) TCU
    51
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    45
  • (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
  • Maryland
    16
    Final
    (25) North Carolina State
    12
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    35
    (19) Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    (20) South Carolina
    38
    Ohio
    30
    Final
    Wyoming
    27
  • (6) Tennessee
    31
    Final
    (10) Clemson
    14
    Iowa
    21
    Final
    Kentucky
    0
    (5) Alabama
    45
    Final
    (11) Kansas State
    20
    (3) TCU
    51
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    45
  • (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah

Darnell Washington exits game against Ohio State with ankle injury

Georgia football-Darnell Washington-injury
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) extends a pass for a nine yard game during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl In Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATLANTA — Georgia has not gotten off to a great start in this game for the Bulldogs, as Georgia has fallen behind 21-7.

And the Bulldogs may be without one of their key contributors as tight end Darnell Washington left the game with an ankle injury.

Washington went immediately into the medical tent and had to be helped by starting center Sedrick Van Pran.

Washington picked up the injury after Stetson Bennett was intercepted by Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers. The turnover set up Ohio State’s third score of the first half, with C.J. Stroud finding Marvin Harrison Jr. for his second touchdown of the game.

Washington has one catch for nine yards in the game. If he is unable to return to the game, Oscar Delp would see an increase in snaps. The Bulldogs saw tight end Arik Gilbert transfer out of the program earlier in December.

Washington has 26 receptions for 417 yards on the season and two touchdowns for Georgia.

Georgia still has Brock Bowers at the tight end position, while Ladd McConkey has been able to play for the Bulldogs.

Amarius Mims started at right tackle for the Bulldogs in place of the injured Warren McClendon.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for …
Leave a Comment