Darnell Washington exits game against Ohio State with ankle injury

And the Bulldogs may be without one of their key contributors as tight end Darnell Washington left the game with an ankle injury.

ATLANTA — Georgia has not gotten off to a great start in this game for the Bulldogs, as Georgia has fallen behind 21-7.

Washington went immediately into the medical tent and had to be helped by starting center Sedrick Van Pran.

Washington picked up the injury after Stetson Bennett was intercepted by Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers. The turnover set up Ohio State’s third score of the first half, with C.J. Stroud finding Marvin Harrison Jr. for his second touchdown of the game.

Washington has one catch for nine yards in the game. If he is unable to return to the game, Oscar Delp would see an increase in snaps. The Bulldogs saw tight end Arik Gilbert transfer out of the program earlier in December.

Washington has 26 receptions for 417 yards on the season and two touchdowns for Georgia.

Georgia still has Brock Bowers at the tight end position, while Ladd McConkey has been able to play for the Bulldogs.

Amarius Mims started at right tackle for the Bulldogs in place of the injured Warren McClendon.

