How injured Nolan Smith continues to help Georgia football win: ‘He’s been a huge help to everyone’

ATLANTA — Hours after his Georgia playing career had come to a halt, Nolan Smith was happy. Not with the torn pectoral injury that ended his senior season, but with the fact that someone finally got Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson down for a sack in Georgia’s 42-20 win. “I was just so happy we got him (Anthony Richardson) down,” Smith said. “Everybody was missing him, missing. When Chaz (Chambliss) got him I literally jumped for joy. Like I got the sack. You get to step back and still be a fan.”

Smith has been more than a fan for the Bulldogs in the weeks since he tore his pectoral muscle. Because of his knowledge of the Georgia system and infectious energy, Smith has seamlessly transitioned into being a pseudo-coach for the Bulldogs. He’s found a way to still make a positive impact on this team, even if he is restricted to the sidelines. “Just because he doesn’t have a helmet or shoulder pads on means he can’t lead,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “Nolan has been leading for the last six weeks with a t-shirt and a brace on. Nothing really changes.”

Georgia would undoubtedly love to have Smith out on the field, especially against a talented Ohio State offense. His pass-rushing and coverage abilities will be sorely missed. But because of his vocal nature, he’s found a way to still impact this team. Even with roster restrictions for SEC road games, Kirby Smart still saw it as important to bring Smith with the team on road games to Mississippi State and Kentucky. “Nolan has been amazing,” freshman Marvin Jones Jr. said. “I know it can be tough with an injured season during his senior year but he’s been a huge help to everyone.”