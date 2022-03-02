ESPN wants to see which defenders will ‘stand out’ for new look Georgia defense this spring

Georgia football is less than two weeks from the start of spring practice. It will be the first chance for the Bulldogs to get on the practice field as they begin to prepare for their national title defense. The Bulldogs will have a number of key faces to replace, as the program sent 14 players to the NFL combine while seeing another eight enter the transfer portal. The biggest of those departures come on the defensive side of the ball, as Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis are all possible first-round draft picks.

How Georgia goes about replacing some of those massive names will have the attention of many in the college football world. ESPN discussed the biggest storyline for every preseason top-25 team this spring. For Georgia, it will be how the Bulldogs replace some of the key defensive figures from the 2021 National Championship team. "It's fair to expect some sort of a drop-off from a historically great defense that lost many of its faces and its leader," ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr. wrote. "But watching this still incredibly talented group mesh and seeing who will stand out in it (like a Jalen Carter) will be key as Georgia looks to defend its title." In addition to replacing many of the top players, Georgia will have a new defensive coordinator after Dan Lanning became the new head coach at Oregon. Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will have the titles of co-defensive coordinators. Georgia must replace key players at every level of the defense but the cupboard is not exactly bare. In addition to Carter, linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon and cornerback Kamari Lassiter are expected to really emerge for the Georgia defense. Georgia also rotates heavily on defense, so defensive linemen such as Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and Tramel Walthour have already seen significant snaps.

