Kayin Lee: Sensational in-state cornerback shares why he backed off his UGA commitment

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the move made last week by 4-star CB Kayin Lee to decommit from the Georgia football program. ============================================================= Kayin Lee has always had a sense of faith and family about him. He just always tries to do things the right way.

He comes across as an old soul. Never really cared for rankings or stars or when or if he might get the right All-American game invitation. His personal story involves his loved ones and inner circle, including a connection to his great grandfather that passed away last January. Deacon Johnie E. Williams Sr. never met a stranger. He retired after 27 years of service in the public school system and loved to talk about bowling, his family and the Dallas Cowboys.

Lee called him “Pop.” The 6-foot, 180-pound junior picked up a “dream” offer from UGA in December of 2020. It even seemed like the Bulldogs were quickly going to be the pick there. Lee waited until last September to commit to his home state team.

Yet sometime after Georgia won the national championship, that pledge didn’t feel right anymore. He thought about it. Thought about his other options. He also saw the position coach he committed to accept the same position with the Miami Hurricanes. Lee realized he made his decision too soon. “It wasn’t too hard,” Lee said. “I mean it came with a lot of thought and all that. It was just a decision I had to make.” Then he did something that his “Pop” would’ve been proud of. In a move that’s not as common as most might think, he called up Georgia coach Kirby Smart and told him that he had to decommit from the 2023 class last week. “Just to keep it real,” Lee said. “I was man enough to commit to them so I can be man enough to tell them that I was decommitting also. I thought it was the best way to go about it.”