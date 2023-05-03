Georgia football ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s post-spring power rankings

Spring practice across the country is complete. The transfer portal has closed. And per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the Georgia Bulldogs are still on top. In ESPN’s post-spring power rankings, Georgia came in at No. 1. The same spot the Bulldogs have ended the last two seasons.

The play of the Georgia wide receivers in particular caught Schlabach’s eye this spring. “The Bulldogs might have their deepest receiver rotation in years to help All-America tight end Brock Bowers,” Schlabach said. “Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell and Arian Smith had big performances in the spring. The offensive line should be very good. Even with another round of starters leaving for the NFL, Georgia’s defense, led by edge rusher Mykel Williams, linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon and safety Malaki Starks, is still overflowing with talent.” Related: Georgia wide receivers look to cap off strong spring with G-Day performance Quarterback Carson Beck had a strong performance in Georgia’s spring game, which should help ease any concerns about replacing Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs were down a number of key players this spring due to injury, but none of them are expected to miss time during the regular season. Behind Georgia sits Michigan at No. 2, Florida State at No. 3, USC at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5. The Trojans moved up from No. 7, leap-frogging Alabama, due in part to some more transfer portal additions. One of those players to be added to Lincoln Riley’s roster was defensive tackle Bear Alexander. He entered the transfer portal just before Georgia’s spring game. While the loss of Alexander is no doubt a blow to the defensive line, Kirby Smart is still very confident in what he has in that group.

UGA News