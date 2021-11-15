Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game

The two schools did not meet last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the SEC from playing non-conference games. It was the first time since 1924 that the two teams did not meet.

Georgia’s in-state rivalry game against Georgia Tech will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 12 p.m., with ABC broadcasting the game.

The Yellow Jackets are led by third-year head coach Geoff Collins and are 3-7 on the season. Georgia Tech is coming off a loss against Boston College and face Notre Dame this week. Georgia Tech lost 52-7 at home back in 2019, a game best remembered for George Pickens getting ejected for fighting.

Georgia is 10-0 after a 41-17 win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs have already wrapped up the SEC East and have thus punched their ticket to Atlanta. As of this writing, it is not known who Georgia will play in that game yet. Alabama only has to win one of its final two games to clinch the SEC West. The SEC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 and will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This week, the Bulldogs take on Charleston Southern. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+. This will be Georgia’s final home game of the season and thus senior day.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network for Week 13 game

Game time: 12 P.M.

TV Network: ABC

Date: Nov. 27