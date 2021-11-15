Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game
Georgia’s in-state rivalry game against Georgia Tech will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 12 p.m., with ABC broadcasting the game.
The two schools did not meet last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the SEC from playing non-conference games. It was the first time since 1924 that the two teams did not meet.
The Yellow Jackets are led by third-year head coach Geoff Collins and are 3-7 on the season. Georgia Tech is coming off a loss against Boston College and face Notre Dame this week. Georgia Tech lost 52-7 at home back in 2019, a game best remembered for George Pickens getting ejected for fighting.
Georgia is 10-0 after a 41-17 win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs have already wrapped up the SEC East and have thus punched their ticket to Atlanta. As of this writing, it is not known who Georgia will play in that game yet. Alabama only has to win one of its final two games to clinch the SEC West. The SEC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 and will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This week, the Bulldogs take on Charleston Southern. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+. This will be Georgia’s final home game of the season and thus senior day.
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network for Week 13 game
Game time: 12 P.M.
TV Network: ABC
Date: Nov. 27
Location: Atlanta
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12: Georgia completes SEC play as No. 1 team
- Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12 rankings: Georgia football remains No. 1 as new Top 5 forms
- Social media wowed by James Cook, Georgia football manhandling of Tennessee
- Josh Heupel: Tennessee didn’t play its best; turnovers, red zone costly in 41-17 loss to Georgia
- Georgia report card: Marks of champions in 41-17 win at Tennessee
- Kirby Smart discusses Georgia football late-game injuries, battles with illness against Tennessee
- Georgia football quarterback situation becomes clear with Stetson Bennett in win over Tennessee
UGA News
- Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV network announced for Week 13 game
- Georgia football-Charleston Southern: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 12 game
- Georgia football winners and losers following big road win over Tennessee
- Georgia stock report: Bulldogs had young stars emerge in 41-17 win at Tennessee
- AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12: Georgia completes SEC play as No. 1 team