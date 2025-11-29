ATLANTA — Georgia center Drew Bobo missed the Charlotte game due to a hand injury.

But in the second half of the 16-9 win over Georgia Tech, Bobo was on the sidelines in street clothes with a boot on his left leg.

After the game, Kirby Smart provided an update on the starting center.

“Not sure. He’s got an ankle, foot. Not sure,” Smart said.

Smart elected to reserve any judgment on how the offense played without Bobo until he reviewed the type.

Bobo had started the first 10 games of the season and did so again on Friday against the Yellow Jackets.

Malachi Tolliver replaced Bobo at center. Tolliver got the start last week against Charlotte.

The Bulldogs did see linebacker CJ Allen return to the field after missing the game against Charlotte. ESPN’s Katie George reported before the game that Allen had a procedure to repair Allen’s meniscus after the Texas game.

Allen finished with 2 tackles on the day, while limiting the Yellow Jackets to just rushing 69 yards on the afternoon. Georgia Tech had 260 rushing yards last season.

“Pretty amazing, ” Smart said of Allen. “He really wanted this game. I didn’t think he would be able to but he’s wired different.”

Georgia did not play Chauncey Bowens at running back, missing his second straight game. Nate Frazier led the Georgia rushing attack with 108 yards on the day, while Josh McCray got the second-string running back duties. McCray, who did not play last week, added 43 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Smart said Bowens could have played.

Defensive back Kyron Jones and wide receiver Talyn Taylor once again did not play. Jones has been dealing with a foot injury, while Taylor is recovering from a collarbone injury.

GEorgia could have some time to heal from its injuries, as this was the final game of the regular season. It could also have to return to the field next week if either Texas A&M or Alabama were to lose this week.

For Georgia to make the SEC championship, either Texas must beat Texas A&M or Auburn must knock off Alabama.

The SEC championship game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start on Dec. 6. The first round of the College Football Playoff is scheduled for Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

Georgia football injury report