Georgia football injury report: Robert Beal, Amarius Mims ‘have been super,’ AD Mitchell still ‘hopeful’ for Mississippi State

Edge rusher Robert Beal was able to practice this week as he has been dealing with a stinger in his neck. Beal left the game against Tennessee. Chaz Chambliss and Marvin Jones Jr. saw an uptick in snaps after Beal went out.

Georgia is already without Nolan Smith at outside linebacker, as he suffered a season-ending injury against Florida.

On offense, Smart continued to be cryptic regarding the status of wide receiver AD Mitchell. Smart mentioned that Mitchell has not taken reps but he has been running with the team this week.

Mitchell has been limited since picking up his high-ankle sprain back against Samford. Only in the win over Auburn has Mitchell made his way onto the field. The talented wide receiver did not dress out in either of Georgia’s last two games.

Without Mitchell on Saturday, Georgia did finally create some explosive passing plays with its wide receivers. Arian Smith hauled in a 52-yard catch, while Ladd McConkey brought in a 37-yard catch. The Smith reception was the longest of the season for a Georgia wide receiver.

“He stayed after practice every day, ran a lot of comeback routes, a lot of slants, a lot of deep balls,” Smart previously said of Smith. “For him to get that, so much gratification for this kid who worked so hard. He had bumps and bruises during the week and had to go in a black shirt and bounced all the way back. I really thought he was going to catch that ball late to put a dagger in there. He’s a great kid and a really good player.”