Georgia football injury report: Robert Beal, Amarius Mims ‘have been super,’ AD Mitchell still ‘hopeful’ for Mississippi State
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on several key Bulldogs ahead of Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.
Edge rusher Robert Beal was able to practice this week as he has been dealing with a stinger in his neck. Beal left the game against Tennessee. Chaz Chambliss and Marvin Jones Jr. saw an uptick in snaps after Beal went out.
Related: Kirby Smart encouraged by youth at outside linebacker: ‘Guys are growing up and getting better’
Georgia is already without Nolan Smith at outside linebacker, as he suffered a season-ending injury against Florida.
On offense, Smart continued to be cryptic regarding the status of wide receiver AD Mitchell. Smart mentioned that Mitchell has not taken reps but he has been running with the team this week.
Mitchell has been limited since picking up his high-ankle sprain back against Samford. Only in the win over Auburn has Mitchell made his way onto the field. The talented wide receiver did not dress out in either of Georgia’s last two games.
Without Mitchell on Saturday, Georgia did finally create some explosive passing plays with its wide receivers. Arian Smith hauled in a 52-yard catch, while Ladd McConkey brought in a 37-yard catch. The Smith reception was the longest of the season for a Georgia wide receiver.
“He stayed after practice every day, ran a lot of comeback routes, a lot of slants, a lot of deep balls,” Smart previously said of Smith. “For him to get that, so much gratification for this kid who worked so hard. He had bumps and bruises during the week and had to go in a black shirt and bounced all the way back. I really thought he was going to catch that ball late to put a dagger in there. He’s a great kid and a really good player.”
As for the offensive line, Smart also provided updates on Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims, with Smart saying they have both been able to rep at practice.. Truss has been dealing with a turf toe injury, while Mims suffered an MCL injury in the win over Florida. Truss was able to fulfill his duties on special teams for the Bulldogs in the win over Tennessee.
The Tennessee game was the first time all year Mims did not play. in Truss’s absence, Georgia rotated between Devin Willock and Warren Ericson. Willock got the majority of the reps but Georgia clearly feels comfortable with both playing.
Smart did add that Kenny McIntosh has been dealing with a thigh contusion, similar to what he’s been dealing with earlier this season.
The Bulldogs will be limited in who they can bring this week, as SEC rules limit road teams to only travel with 70 players for conference games. Georgia and Mississippi State will start at 7 p.m. ET, with ESPN airing the game.
You can see a full injury report for the Mississippi State game below.
Georgia football injury report for Mississippi State
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, questionable)
- Robert Beal (neck, questionable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, questionable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable_
