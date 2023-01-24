Georgia AD Josh Brooks releases official statement regarding investigation into deadly car accident

Brooks statement shared that LeCroy and fellow recruiting staffer Tory Bowles who sustained serious injuries in the crash, were not involved in athletic department duties at the time of the crash.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks released a statement on Tuesday afternoon regarding the school’s investigation into the deadly car crash on Jan. 15 that saw Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy tragically lose their lives.

Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community,” Brooks’ statement read. “However, we want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.

“Our review is preliminary at this time, and the Athletic Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy. Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event.”

The accident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, with Athens-Clarke County police determining excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Willock, 20, died at the scene while LeCroy, 24, died of injuries sustained in the crash at the hospital.

A private funeral was held for Willock last Saturday. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the car but sustained minor injuries. He will honor Willock at the Senior Bowl next week by wearing Willock’s number.

The accident occurred on Barnett Shoals Road. LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition when she went over the curb and struck a light pole. The car then spun and struck multiple trees, ultimately coming to a rest outside of an apartment building.

