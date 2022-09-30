Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (Oct. 1, 2022)

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
Missouri
  • SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    South Carolina
    50
    Utah State
    26
    Final
    (19) BYU
    38
  • Tulane
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Houston
    UTSA
    Fri, 9/30 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    San Diego State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Boise State
    (18) Washington
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    UCLA
  • New Mexico
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @3:00 AM ET
    UNLV
    Purdue
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Minnesota
    Louisville
    Sat, 10/1 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Georgia State
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
  • Illinois
    Sat, 10/1 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Wisconsin
    Temple
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Memphis
    Navy
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS @4:00 ET
    Air Force
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 10/1 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Iowa
  • (6) Oklahoma
    Sat, 10/1 on ABC @4:00 ET
    TCU
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Kansas State
    (8) Kentucky
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (16) Ole Miss
    Texas State
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @5:30 ET
    James Madison
  • Northern Illinois
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
    UMass
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Oregon State
    Sat, 10/1 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    (13) Utah
    East Carolina
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @6:30 ET
    South Florida
  • (21) Wake Forest
    Sat, 10/1 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Florida State
    Fresno State
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UConn
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    Buffalo
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Marshall
  • Rutgers
    Sat, 10/1 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Akron
    Central Michigan
    Sat, 10/1 on NFL Network @7:30 ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Kent State
  • Northwestern
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (14) Penn State
    Virginia Tech
    Sat, 10/1 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 10/1 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (17) Baylor
    Iowa State
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
  • The Citadel
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Maryland
    (2) Alabama
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (10) Arkansas
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
  • (23) Texas A&M
    Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Wagner
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Syracuse
    South Alabama
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
    California
    Sat, 10/1 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    Washington State
  • Liberty
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    New Hampshire
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    UTEP
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Charlotte
    LSU
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Auburn
  • Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Cincinnati
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Troy
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Western Kentucky
  • Virginia
    Sat, 10/1 on RSN @11:30 ET
    Duke
    (12) North Carolina State
    Sat, 10/1 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (5) Clemson
    UAB
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    Rice
    West Virginia
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    (22) Texas
  • Indiana
    Sat, 10/1 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Nebraska
    San Jose State
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Wyoming
    Georgia Tech
    Sun, 10/2 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (24) Pittsburgh
    Florida International
    Sun, 10/2 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
  • Colorado
    Sun, 10/2 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Arizona
    Arizona State
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (7) USC
    Stanford
    Sun, 10/2 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    (15) Oregon
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    (20) Florida
  • SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    South Carolina
    50
    Utah State
    26
    Final
    (19) BYU
    38
  • Tulane
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Houston
    UTSA
    Fri, 9/30 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    San Diego State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Boise State
    (18) Washington
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    UCLA

Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (Oct. 1, 2022)

Georgia football-Missouri-game time-TV channel-watch online-odds-week 5
092422 Athens: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers glides into the endzone on a 70-plus yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead over Kent State during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the Week 5 game.

Georgia is coming off a 39-22 win over Kent State this past Saturday. The Bulldogs enter the game as the No. 1 team in the country.

Georgia football-Missouri game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Missouri TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will call the game.

Georgia football-Missouri how to watch online, stream the Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game can be streamed using the WatchESPN service. Click here for a link to the game. You will need a cable subscription the SEC Network to watch.

Georgia football-Missouri odds for Week 5 game

The Georgia football team is a 28-point favorite against Missouri. The Bulldogs are 2-2 against the spread this year, though they have covered in both games against Power 5 teams. The over/under for the game is 54.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri

On Missouri run defense:

“They’re really physical and big up front. They did a good job of stopping the run last year versus us. Their size up front, their athleticism up front, is really aggressive. They played Auburn really aggressive in term of the box count they were in. Some of the run stunts they run are some of the ones we run. They’re getting after it and challenging you to do something outside of that. They don’t have to have that many and they can still stop the run because they’re physical up front. If you just watch our game last year, a lot of the same people are playing on both sides. I feel like Missouri has always been massive and one of the most physical fronts to play against.”

On Missouri football:

“On to Missouri today, a team I have a lot of respect for. Any time you go on the road in the SEC, we talk about it all the time, it’s tough to win on the road in the SEC and I have a lot of respect for Eliah, the job he’s done, what he does offensively and defensively. They do a good job. I’ve always thought a lot about the job he does offensively and the issues they create defensively, as well. This year, they have big personnel upfront. They play physical. They just played a really tough game against Auburn. A tough way to lose a game. But we’re looking forward to getting ready for these guys and going on the road in the SEC.”

On Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III:

“Size. Elite skill set. He’s strong. He’s physical. You watch him as a returner, he makes people miss. They find ways to get him touches. He catches the ball out of the backfield, speed sweeps. He runs deep. And he returns the ball. He’s a very elusive, physical runner. You can tell when people go to tackle him, you can tell, he’s stout.”

Georgia football-Missouri injury report

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, doubtful)
  • Arian Smith (ankle, questionable)
  • Javon Bullard (team discipline, questionable)
  • Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)
  • Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)

More Georgia football-Missouri stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextCollege sports overdue for more transparency amid proliferation of …
Leave a Comment