Georgia during a game against Arkansas at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV network announced for Week 7 game

A game time and television network has been announced for the next home Georgia football game. The Oct. 16 game against No. 16 Kentucky is set for a 3:30 p.m. start, with CBS broadcasting the game.

Believe it or not, the highest-ranked team left on Georgia’s schedule at the moment is the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Stoops’ team is 5-0 on the season after a 20-13 win over Florida this past Saturday. It was the first time Kentucky beat Florida at home since 1986.

Georgia has beaten Kentucky every year under Kirby Smart, but it hasn’t always been convincing. The Bulldogs have won scored just 35 points combined the last two times they have played Kentucky.

Georgia is coming off a 37-0 home win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs posted their second-consecutive shutout, as they forced Arkansas into 7 3-and-outs on Saturday. Georgia did all of that while playing with back-up quarterback Stetson Bennett, as he missed the game with a lat injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Daniels’ status following the game.

“JT can’t control his lat injury,” Smart said. “There’s nothing I can say. I’ve talked to trainers at the Cowboys, the Yankees. We’ve done all this research. There’s nothing else we can do but let it heal.”

Before Georgia and Kentucky meet, the two schools both have to take care of some Tigers. Kentucky hosts LSU this weekend, while Georgia travels to No. 18 Auburn. LSU lost at home to Auburn last week 24-19.

The Georgia-Auburn game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS will broadcast the game.

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

Date: Oct. 16

Location: Athens, Ga.,

