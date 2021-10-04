Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV network announced for Week 7 game

A game time and television network has been announced for the next home Georgia football game. The Oct. 16 game against No. 16 Kentucky is set for a 3:30 p.m. start, with CBS broadcasting the game.

Believe it or not, the highest-ranked team left on Georgia’s schedule at the moment is the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Stoops’ team is 5-0 on the season after a 20-13 win over Florida this past Saturday. It was the first time Kentucky beat Florida at home since 1986.

Georgia has beaten Kentucky every year under Kirby Smart, but it hasn’t always been convincing. The Bulldogs have won scored just 35 points combined the last two times they have played Kentucky.