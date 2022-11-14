Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell heading into Kentucky game
Georgia emerged from Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in relatively good shape on the injury front. The only new name to monitor was Javon Bullard, as he initially battled through a knee injury before returning to the game.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided greater detail on Bullard’s status entering this week’s game against Kentucky.
“Bullard has a lower leg contusion, below the knee,” Smart said. “We think he’s going to be fine. We fully expect him to play.
In the event Bullard isn’t able to play, Georgia will turn to Tykee Smith at the star position. Smith has played regularly this season, starting three games for Georgia. The Bulldogs have had to battle injury in the secondary this season, as Dan Jackson and William Poole are out for the season.
Smart also provided greater detail on AD Mitchell. The wide receiver did not travel for the game against Kentucky and has played just five snaps since the start of the Samford game as he has dealt with a high ankle sprain.
“It’s a pain in the butt injury. He didn’t have the option to go do the tight-rope surgery that Cedric Tillman, Tua, Arian got,” Smart said. “He was better last week than he had been in previous weeks. But he couldn’t come out of breaks and do the things he needed to as a receiver.
“We’re hopeful to get him back this week but we’ll take it day-by-day.”
Georgia did get some positive injury news on Saturday, as Robert Beal, Amarius Mims and Xavier Truss were all able to return to the field after dealing with injuries that limited them against Tennessee.
Running back Kendall Milton found the endzone, as he scored on a 34-yard rush in the fourth quarter. He missed time earlier this season with a groin injury. Jalen Carter also had a monster game for Georgia, posting a career-high seven tackles while also picking up Georgia’s only sack.
The Bulldogs will be on the road this week when they visit Kentucky. Due to SEC travel roster limits, the Bulldogs will be able to bring 70 players to Lexington, Ky. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.
Georgia football-Kentucky injury report for Week 12 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (knee, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
