Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 12 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on Kentucky in a Week 12 game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, practice notes and more for the SEC matchup.
Georgia is coming off a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, while the Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt last week. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East and will play LSU in the SEC championship game.
11:30 a.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak to reporters at noon. Keairs Jackson and Tramel Walthour will also speak to reporters on Monday.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have one final road and SEC test for the 2022 season, as they travel to Kentucky this week to take on the Wildcats.
This matchup lost some intrigue after Kentucky inexplicably lost at home to Vanderbilt this past Saturday. The Wildcats now sit at 6-4 on the season, despite being quarterbacked by Will Levis and led by running back Chris Rodriguez.
But don’t expect Georgia to use the Vanderbilt loss as a reason to look past the Wildcats. Moments after picking up a road win over Mississippi State this past weekend, Smart made it clear his thoughts were already on to Kentucky.
Georgia did wrap up the SEC East with last week’s win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will take on LSU in the SEC championship game. But that is not the SEC contest Georgia is focused on right now.
“We’ve gotta focus on Kentucky,” Smart said. “Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU). We have two games to play, right? That’s the furtherest thing from my thought process. All I can think about is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they were done at 12. They played at 12 today. They played at home at 12.”
Since Smart became the head coach in 2016, Georgia is unbeaten against Mark Stoops’ Wildcats. That’s despite the fact that Kentucky has become a significantly better program in that time.
Despite the wide gap between the two sides — Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite — Kentucky will have Georgia’s full attention on Saturday. Just because Georgia is playing at a much higher level right now does not mean Kentucky is incapable of pushing the Bulldogs.
“It says we are one week away from playing Kentucky and humility is a week away,” Smart said.
Georgia football-Kentucky injury news for Week 12 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (knee, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
