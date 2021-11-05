Challenges mount for No. 1 Georgia: Two captains out, potential QB controversy brewing

ATHENS — Georgia football will be missing two of its team captains for the foreseeable future and has a quarterback situation brewing toward controversy. Kirby Smart has talked about the importance of building team connectedness and adversity, and now those things will be put to the test, with a national championship season on the line.

RELATED: Details emerge on Adam Anderson accusation, police report The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) wouldn’t seem to be at risk of being upset in their noon game on Saturday in Sanford Stadium against Missouri (4-4, 1-3). But the road game at Tennessee next week (3:30 p.m., Nov. 13) has become more interesting, and a potential showdown with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next month (4 p.m., Dec. 4) seems more concerning. The sky might not be falling in Athens, but clouds on the horizon could prove stormy. Georgia football suddenly does not look as unbeatable as it did a month ago, or even a week ago, before team captains Adam Anderson and Jamaree Salyer were lost for the foreseeable future. Anderson is under investigation after allegations of rape were made public on Thursday, and Salyer is expected to miss multiple weeks on account of a foot injury.

RELATED: Jamaree Salyer expected out for multiple weeks with injury This, in addition to a quarterback situation that reached a point where outside linebacker Nolan Smith felt obligated to make an unsolicited statement that Stetson Bennett was “his quarterback” after the former walk-on’s two-interception performance against Florida. Georgia’s depth of talent and collection of elite coaches have kept the Bulldogs in the win column, however, even as it seems the attrition and distractions are mounting. RELATED: Offensive trends shift with Stetson Bennett at quarterback There is sure to be more scrutiny on Anderson’s situation, even while the projected first-round NFL draft pick and team sacks leader has not been arrested or charged at the time of this publication. Smart chose not to divulge that Anderson was missing practices this week. Nor did the sixth-year head coach say when he learned of the police report, which was filed more than 24 hours before the Georgia-Florida game kicked off.

Anderson was named one of four team captains and played in the game, recording seven tackles and a sack. There’s not another player on the roster, or maybe the nation, like Anderson — a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder with sub-4.5-second speed and elite pass rush skills. But Georgia has a collection of talent at linebacker, including a talented veteran in Robert Beal, who could see more snaps as a result of Anderson’s absence. Salyer is the most valuable offensive lineman on the team and a likely permanent captain. The fact Salyer can remain around the team bodes well, as his leadership is invaluable. Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, once a highly touted 5-star recruit, is expected to step in for Salyer at left tackle. Jones has been said by some to be better in pass protection than the run game, as he lacks the power Salyer brings to the position. Many believe the quarterback situation will work itself out. Bennett and Daniels are expected to play against the Tigers based on Smart’s report that both have looked “great” and “done a tremendous job” in practices. RELATED: Kirby declines to name Georgia quarterback starter for Missouri game

Georgia has positive momentum, too: • Jordan Davis is the only SEC player among the 10 finalists for the Senior “Class” award, which recognizes notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition. • Brock Bowers ranks among top Freshman All-American candidates, recognized by the John Mackey Award for his performance against Kentucky (5 catches 101 yards 2 TDs) • Nakobe Dean is a semifinalist for the Butkus and Bednarik Awards, along with the Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to college football’s premier award for community service. The nucleus of Smart’s 2021 football team is strong, to be sure. It will need to be if it is to hold the top spot and maintain a perfect record through the season. RELATED: Smart gives Georgia team, local media, history lesson on CFP rankings

Smart reminded everyone this week that only one of the seven teams that debuted on the CFP rankings at No. 1 was able to hold that spot for the remainder of the season. Georgia is only 8 games into what would be a 17-game season if it’s to reach the CFP Championship Game.

UGA News