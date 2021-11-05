Jamaree Salyer expected to miss multiple weeks due to injury

The injury is expected to keep the senior offensive lineman out for Saturday’s game against Missouri as well as next week’s game at Tennessee. Ugasports.com and Dawgs247 were the first to report the news on the Salyer injury.

Georgia is expected to be without its best offensive lineman for the time being as left tackle Jamaree Salyer is dealing with a foot injury.

Salyer’s replacement is likely to be redshirt freshman offensive tackle Broderick Jones. When Salyer went down in the Auburn game with an ankle injury, it was Jones who stepped in for Salyer. Jones has played in every game so far this season, including spending time with the first-team offensive line at both tackle spots.

“Competed well, really physical. It became a different kind of game at that point,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the Auburn game. “I forget exactly when Jamaree went out, I know it was the first half. In the second half, it really became a physical game, and I thought they played really hard, all those guys played really physical.”

In the event that Jones starts, this would be the first of his career. Georgia also has Xavier Truss as an option, as he started at left tackle against Cincinnati last season. Truss though has spent more time at guard this year.

Related: WATCH: 3 things to watch for in Georgia football-Missouri game

Georgia has had the same starting five offensive linemen since the UAB game, when Warren Ericson replaced an injured Tate Ratledge, who broke his foot in the season opener. Justin Shaffer has started every game at left guard, Sedrick Van Pran has done the same at center and Warren McClendon has been the starting right tackle for all eight games.

Georgia had been getting healthier as of late, with names like JT Daniels, Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith all expected to return to the field. Still, several Bulldogs are expected to miss the game against Missouri as well.