Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV network announced for Week 5 game
Georgia football will take on the Missouri Tigers in a Week 5 college football game set for Oct. 1. The SEC announced a game time and TV Network for the game, with SEC Network broadcasting the game and it starting at 7:30 P.M. ET
This will be Georgia’s second SEC game of the 2022 season, with it also being the second road game of the year. The Bulldogs aced their first SEC test of the season by throttling South Carolina 48-7 this past Saturday.
“I thought we challenged our guys to come on the road and play really physical,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Attack from the get go. We talked about not treading water when you come in. You come in here to be the attacker and to hunt and not be hunted. I thought our kids bought into that. They wanted to get on it from the jump. They wanted to be physical from the jump.”
The Bulldogs are currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country, having outscored their foes by a margin of 130-10.
Missouri to this point is 2-1 on the season and has yet to play an SEC game. The Tigers’ loss came at the hands of Kansas State, falling 40-6. One player to watch for Missouri is freshman wide receiver Luther Burden, a player Georgia recruited very hard on the recruiting trail in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He elected to stay home and play for Eli Drinkwitz.
Georgia has a non-conference game this week as it takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes. Missouri meanwhile visits Auburn on Saturday. The Bulldogs have not lost to Missouri since Smart became the head coach back in 2016, including a 43-6 win in Athens last season.
The Georgia football game against Kent State is set for a 12 p.m. ET start this weekend. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+.
Game time: 7:30 P.M. ET
TV Network: SEC Network
Location: Columbia, Mo.,
Date: Oct. 1, 2022
