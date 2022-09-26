Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 5 game

The No. 1 Georgia football team goes on the road this week to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice noted for the Week 5 game. Georgia will look to move to 5-0 on the season and continue to play up to the standard of being the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia football-Missouri live updates, practice notes for Week 5 game

12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters. Georgia returns to SEC play this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play, beating South Carolina 48-7 earlier this season. The Bulldogs will look to have a better showing than their performance against Kent State, as the Bulldogs came away with a 39-22 win. It was the smallest margin of victory this year for the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs. Kirby Smart has not lost to Missouri since taking over as the team’s head coach in 2016. That includes a 43-6 win last season over the Tigers in Athens and a 49-14 win over Missouri the last time these two teams met in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers are coming off a gutting 17-14 overtime defeat against Auburn. Missouri had multiple chances to win the game, including on the game’s final play, only for the ball to be fumbled out of the end zone. Missouri is 2-2 on the season and 0-2 against Power 5 teams.

UGA News