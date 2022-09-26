Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 5 game
The No. 1 Georgia football team goes on the road this week to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice noted for the Week 5 game.
Georgia will look to move to 5-0 on the season and continue to play up to the standard of being the No. 1 team in the country.
Georgia football-Missouri live updates, practice notes for Week 5 game
12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters.
Georgia returns to SEC play this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play, beating South Carolina 48-7 earlier this season.
The Bulldogs will look to have a better showing than their performance against Kent State, as the Bulldogs came away with a 39-22 win. It was the smallest margin of victory this year for the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart has not lost to Missouri since taking over as the team’s head coach in 2016. That includes a 43-6 win last season over the Tigers in Athens and a 49-14 win over Missouri the last time these two teams met in Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers are coming off a gutting 17-14 overtime defeat against Auburn. Missouri had multiple chances to win the game, including on the game’s final play, only for the ball to be fumbled out of the end zone. Missouri is 2-2 on the season and 0-2 against Power 5 teams.
Georgia regardless of the competition will be looking to play up to its standard on Saturday night.
“When you walk in on Monday and say, ‘This team’s really good. They might be better than what we’ve played,” Smart said. “‘You’ve got to practice well,’ then they go practice good, they’ve listened. After the game, I’m not going to go back and be like, ‘Gah guys, this team stinks.’”
Georgia football-Missouri injury news for Week 5 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)
- Arian Smith (ankle, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)
- Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)
- Javon Bullard (personal reasons, questionable)
Georgia football-Missouri game time
The Georgia football game against Missouri is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start time.
Georgia football-Missouri TV Network
The Georgia football-Missouri game is set to be broadcast on the SEC Network.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State
- Stetson Bennett delivers the real truth about Georgia’s ‘ugly’ 39-22 win over Kent State
- Georgia football maintains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5
- What Georgia Tech firing of Geoff Collins potentially means for Georgia football
- Georgia football retains top spot in Coaches Poll Top 25 after Kent State performance
- Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State
- Watch DawgNation Postgame Show sound off on UGA struggles vs. Kent State
UGA News
- Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 5 game
- Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State
- What Georgia Tech firing of Geoff Collins potentially means for Georgia football
- Georgia football maintains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5
- Georgia football retains top spot in Coaches Poll Top 25 after Kent State performance