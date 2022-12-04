Georgia Football-Ohio State game time, TV network announced for College Football Playoff semifinal
We know Georgia football is in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs were the No. 1 seed. We also know the Bulldogs will be playing Ohio State as the committee announced.
The Bulldogs also will now be playing in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. ESPN will broadcast the game on Dec. 31, with kickoff set for XXX p.m. ET. Michigan will play TCU in Glendale, Az., with the game starting at 8 p.m.
Georgia came away with a 50-30 win over LSU on Saturday. It was the first SEC championship win since the 2017 season, something the Georgia team was very happy to celebrate.
Few saw Georgia entering the season as a championship contender, with most looking at Alabama and Ohio State to win it all. But Georgia has gotten better throughout the season and now seem poised to possibly repeat as national champions.
“I think what they were missing was the culture we were able to create around here, the next-man mentality,” senior safety Chris Smith said. “Start of the season we had a lot of guys that weren’t able to play. But as the season went on, they gained experience, and I think that helped us out a lot.”
The Bulldogs have only played Ohio State once in school history, doing so in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Georgia is 13-0 for the first time in program history. Last season, Georgia entered the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record after losing the SEC championship game to Alabama.
“Yeah, winning the SEC is a big deal. This is the best conference in football. National championships is huge and great,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “That’s our next goal. But SEC is the first goal, second goal after winning the East. Winning the SEC championship, there’s only one of those. It’s a banner. It’s the same thing as a national championship, just a little bit smaller scale.”
Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV Network for College Football Playoff semifinal
Game time: 8 p.m.
TV Network: ESPN
Location: Atlanta
Date: Dec. 31
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- AP Poll has Georgia football as No. 1 entering College Football Playoff
- ‘Battle-tested’ Michigan seeks revenge on Georgia in College Football Playoffs
- WATCH: Nick Saban’s playoff plea for Alabama falling on deaf ears, no sympathy from Georgia
- How Georgia football’s win, other Saturday results impact final College Football Playoff picture
- LSU coach Brian Kelly points out ‘divide is not huge’ between Tigers and No. 1 Georgia
- Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
- Heisman finalist or not, Stetson Bennett celebrates leading Georgia football to SEC championship
- Injury updates on Georgia football starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon after 50-30 win over LSU
- Kirby Smart commands ‘connected assault,’ leads Georgia to SEC Championship win over LSU
- Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon leaves game with lower-body injury
UGA News
- Georgia Football-Ohio State game time, TV network announced for College Football Playoff semifinal
- Georgia football earns No. 1 seed in College Football Playoff, to play Ohio State
- Georgia football ends regular season atop Coaches Poll Top 25 ranking
- AP Poll has Georgia football as No. 1 entering College Football Playoff
- Watch DawgNation’s postgame show react to UGA winning the SEC championship