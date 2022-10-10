Georgia football lands commitment from 2024 wide receiver Sacovie White

The Bulldogs then went out and added another speedy receiver to mix, as 3-star prospect Sacovie White announced his commitment on Monday.

Georgia had already gotten off to a strong start in the 2024 recruiting class with commitments from 5-star tight end Landen Thomas and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr.

White is from Cartersville, Ga., and attends Cass High School. Georgia envisions him as a Isaiah McKenzie/Ladd McConkey-type player on the offense, someone capable of being moved all over the offensive formation, along with being a dangerous return option. He plays both ways currently for Cass.

Georgia now holds four commitments I the 2024 class, with all four being skill players. Running back Tovani Mizell is the other commitment. He rates as the No. 108 player in the class. White is the No. 401 overall player, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

White comes from a family of Alabama fans, but it was Georgia who made the biggest push for his services. The 5-foot-8 receiver was on campus this weekend, which solidified how he felt about the Bulldogs. He was also in town for the Kent State game as well.

In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Georgia holds commitments from Tyler Williams, Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Haynes. Georgia also has commitments from tight ends Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie.

Georgia has the No. 2 ranked class in the 2023 cycle as it stands, with a number of key targets still on the board for Georgia. The Bulldogs have done all this despite not having a quarterback commitment in either the 2023 or 2024 recruiting cycles.

