PHOTOS: Come for the pics, stay for the Intel from the biggest Georgia football recruiting gameday of the season

OK, here’s the BIGGEST TOO DEEP recruiting gallery from a gameday we’ve ever published from a single gameday on DawgNation.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. Check that gallery up above. There are 84 pics of some of the biggest visitors from Georgia’s 42-10 win against Auburn on Saturday.

We’re going to mix in images that tell a story, but also include five big “chapters” we saw of the story unfolding during the game on Saturday. Those chapters will be:

There are 84 pictures in the gallery up above but we will catalog a selection of them into “chapters” on the page down below.

That’s after Georgia had such a big recruiting weekend for its third home game of the season. The Auburn game will eventually rank with the Tennessee game next month for the biggest recruiting gameday of 2023.

The Robinson and Wilson visits will cover 48 hours. Robinson had a game on Friday night and was in Athens earlier than most of us on Saturday morning. He brought his extended family with him and they occupied the front row of the West End Zone stands closest to the home sideline. That visit is important because the ground game will always be important at UGA. (See the Auburn game itself.)

The prospects named here have to be an undecided (at least publicly) 2023 prospect or a flip candidate committed to another school. They have to be high on Georgia’s board.

Here are some of the best images of the two official visitors on Saturday.

Robinson is still committed to UCLA. He just took an official visit to Texas A&M last weekend. He was averaging 12.4 yards per carry with 21 touchdowns through the first seven games of his season. His high school coach said 800 of his 1,500 yards came after first contact. He’s faster than most recruiting folks think and there is a lot of confidence in his game for how well he can catch the ball. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, but he didn’t look quite that tall in person. He’s carrying that 225-230 pounds well, though.

Georgia’s chances seem high with both. We feel they were higher with Wilson coming into the weekend. Alabama seems to be fading with Wilson, but the ‘Dawgs will still have to outkick Miami and Ohio State in the race for Wilson. He’s a terrific pass rusher. Wilson had 15 sacks and 23 stops for losses for the Florida 8A state champions a year ago. His performance in the state title game was befitting of what a 5-star should do in a trophy game. In short, he’s very much the real deal.

Wilson was on the other side of the goalposts and was the more plugged-in and animated of the two. He seemed more comfortable around the 2023 commits. That is because of the time he has spent in Athens. He had a four-day extended trip over the summer that overlapped with the first weekend of officials in June. This probably felt like his second official visit to Georgia over the weekend.

The ‘Dawgs do not have a commitment at RB in the 2023 class at this time. Robinson spent a lot of time talking back and forth with his father and they all seemed to be enjoying themselves. This was his first visit ever to check out UGA. He saw several Deep South programs over the summer but did not check out Athens.

M’Pemba shared some news with DawgNation recently. He’s been to see UGA for the Samford and Auburn games now. He was in Missouri for an official visit to the UGA game as well. That means he has seen the ‘Dawgs more than a lot of season ticket holders might have of late.

The news? He’s going to be back in Athens for the Tennessee game. We expect that to be an official visit. That’s a whole lot of time spent watching the ‘Dawgs. We will get into one more aspect of the visit later down on the page. Let’s just say he seems very comfortable around the Georgia football program.

Jordan “BigBaby” Hall is another prioritized recruit out of Jacksonville.

The 4-star DL doesn’t look as big as one might expect, but his game isn’t based on size. It is based on penetration and knifing into the backfield. He also seemed very chummy around a few 2023 Georgia commitments on Saturday.

The 50-yard line group chat on the home sideline

There were a couple of tweaks that were different from normal gameday operations on Saturday. The standard procedure is to watch all of the recruits file into the stadium from the expansive West End Zone recruiting lounge. That’s a long walk down the bleachers.

That wasn’t the case on Saturday. Some of Georgia’s core commitments and major targets made their way to the field from the tunnel. They had been visiting with the team in the locker room and watching the ‘Dawgs get ready to face Auburn.

M’Pemba came out with 2023 Georgia commits CJ Allen and Gabe Harris. Harris and M’Pemba are teammates at IMG Academy and they came up together for the Auburn game. Harris really wants to see M’Pemba become a ‘Dawg. There is great respect between the two. The same goes for Allen and M’Pemba.

Georgia 5-star CB commit A.J. Harris is a dedicated ambassador of the 2023 class. He spent a lot of time with Hall on Saturday during the pregame warmups.

When the Bulldogs are out warming up, the normal thing is for recruits to watch their specific position group warm up. That really wasn’t taking place that much on Saturday.

There was something more interesting happening with all of them near the 50-yard line.

What was happening was a real-life group chat between Georgia’s 2023 core commitments and important targets like Hall, M’Pemba and Wilson. That started up quickly. When the other 2023 commits like Monroe Freeling, Jamaal Jarrett, Pearce Spurlin III and Tyler Williams showed up, it was like they were all in the group text chat together. The difference here was they were in Sanford Stadium and they were a thumping pregame hype soundtrack in the background.

We didn’t see 2023 safety commitment Joenel Aguero at the game on Saturday. He had been expected to be there for the Auburn game. The same goes for 4-star senior CB target Chris Peal. He didn’t make it, but his 5-star junior teammate Jadyn Davis did. 5-star 2024 TE Landen Thomas also did not make the trip and he’d been planning to earlier. We also did not see 4-star Florida WR commitment Raymond Cottrell at the game on Saturday.

That’s a quick update on all the traffic matters on Saturday. Let’s go back to the visuals of all those group chats on Saturday. The guys stuck close to one another right around the 50.

Georgia football recruiting: First-time visits stood out on Saturday

There is a pretty cool little under-the-radar storyline for a couple of the core commitments in the 2023 class. Jamaal Jarrett and Tyler Williams, a pair of 4-star All-American commitments, both chose Georgia without the benefit of the doubt of watching the Bulldogs play between the hedges of Sanford Stadium.

The same goes for 3-star K Peyton Woodring. Woodring is the nation’s No. 1 kicker in the 2023 class.

Monroe Freeling, another All-American commitment, was also making his first visit to UGA as a commitment on Saturday.

“It was awesome,” Woodring said of the trip. “The stadium and atmosphere in Sanford were packed and loud. I loved every bit of it. It made me feel really good about my decision to come to Georgia.”

The pictures that will flow below pretty much tell the story on their own.

Let’s just say this: I’m not sure that a recruit could look like he is in any more love with his decision to be a commitment to his school than Jarrett. He had the look on his face like a young man that was polishing his dream car in his driveway or a young man when he sees his bride walking down the aisle in their wedding dress.

Considering how big the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Jarrett is for the future of the Georgia defense, that is a very good thing. Rankings don’t matter here as much as the scheme fit. He’s one of the most vital pieces for Georgia in the 2023 class.

“It was awesome,” Jarrett said.

Who wore them best? The Auburn sunglasses competition

It was a sunny and glorious day in Athens on Saturday. Just some Perfect October weather. That said, it was still sunny outside.

You’ve seen the pics of Hall up above, but he wasn’t the only one sporting shades that looked like they belonged in a name, image and likeness ad for Bulldogs and a luxury sunglass brand.

Georgia commitments Monroe Freeling and Pearce Spurlin III stood out here. We’ll give a slight edge to Freeling because he had red frames and the “Power G” logo on the sides. We also saw Class of 2025 4-star QB Antwaan Hill Jr. standing out on Saturday for his size and his polarization.

Costa ‘Dawgs? Maui Jim ‘Dawgs? Oakley ‘Dawgs? Who knows these days?

The quick seating chart glance from Saturday

Want to try and get a quick real-time view of which recruits are either prompt or priorities? Try taking a look at the reserved seating in the West End Zone on any given home game.

The official visitors get priority across the eight-seat-wide rows. The front rows are for the OVs.

Robinson and Wilson occupied those on Saturday, but the hard-working recruiting staff found a way to sneak Jarrett up into an aisle seat on the front row, too.

Hall also got some A1A bleacher real estate close to Jarrett as well. If that proves to be some fortuitous imagery for the future defensive line in Athens, then the program could only be so fortunate. Pretty Smart way to go about it.

Freeling and his family also got real good seats right up front. 5-star CB AJ Harris and core class leaders CJ Allen, Gabe Harris and Pearce Spurlin III always get prime seating. That was no surprise. We saw 2023 4-star Columbus OL commit Kelton Smith Jr. stationed up close, too.

I’m not sure how to exactly interpret this, but there were several young Class of 2025 prospects that managed to sit pretty close to the field on Saturday. They certainly got an eyeful of memories to think about when planning their next trip to Athens for a game.

It is not exact. We remember Gunner Stockton being a clear priority for the 2022 class, but the young fellas sometimes just have to wait their turn. We remember seeing him sitting almost in Winder for the 2019 home game at Notre Dame.

Some recruits have told us they like sitting halfway up the section. That gives them a better vantage point to study the whole field. A lot of quarterbacks like to watch the game from that vantage point to match calls and reads with coverage.

We did see 2025 in-state 5-star prospects Elijah Griffin and Elyiss Williams with some prime aisle seats on Saturday. It gave them a great angle for going live on Instagram while the ‘Dawgs came out through the smoke in the tunnel below them.

While we thought that might be a nod to their 5-star status already or the fact that they are DSGBs from the bottom half of the state, we also saw unranked Class of 2025 TE Ty Rupe up front, too.

Maybe that’s because his Dad played in the major leagues and his mother was an SEC soccer player at Texas A&M? We’ll have to see on that one. That might be because Rupe is at least 6 feet, 6 inches and with some solid tape. We also know that Todd Hartley fella is always up to something with scouring the globe for his next great tight end in Athens.

