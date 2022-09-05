Georgia football-Samford live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 2 game

Georgia obliterated the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3 in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since falling to South Carolina in 2019.

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10. Below you can find live updates, injury news, practice news and more for the Week 2 game.

11 a.m., Sept. 5 update: After destroying the Oregon Ducks this past weekend, No. 3 Georgia will have its home opener on Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off opening week wins, as Georgia won 49-3, while Samford beat Kennesaw State.

Georgia was an offensive juggernaut in the win over the Ducks rolling up 571 yards of offense. The Bulldogs won mostly through the air, as quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for a career-high 368 yards.

The beauty of Georgia’s offense though is that this week the Bulldogs could lean on their running game. Or simply air it out again to push even further back against the negative recruiting narrative.

“We want people that want to come play in this offense, and I think when you watch what they did today, if you’re watching from home, you’re saying, man, I’d love to play in that offense,” Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “They throw the ball around, they toss it around, 30 for 37 for how many yards? I don’t know, but he threw the ball really well. Passes, he threw a lot of passes for a lot of yards. I think that’s a credit to the offensive staff or the planning they had.”

The Samford game should give Georgia the chance to play a number of young players, with the Bulldogs being an FCS foe. Samford did give Florida a scare last season, with the Gators pulling out a 70-52 victory.

Georgia did start freshman Mykel Williams at defensive end against Oregon, while freshman safety Malaki Starks made the play of the game with a leaping interception on a Bo Nix pass.