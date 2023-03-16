Georgia defensive lineman Shone Washington no longer listed on team roster
Georgia is down one defensive lineman as the Bulldogs make their way through spring practice, as defensive tackle Shone Washington is no longer listed on the team roster.
Washington signed with Georgia in the 2022 signing class out of New Orleans. He was a 3-star prospect in the class. The defensive tackle played in one game last season, getting a tackle against Samford.
Washington was one of four defensive linemen signed in the class, as the Bulldogs also brought in Mykel Williams, Bear Alexander and Christen Miller.
“He’s taken big leaps and bounds forward,” defensive tackle Zion Logue said of Alexander. “He’s still a young player, so he has a lot of things to learn with the defense and scheme and things like that. Once he puts everything together, like I’ve said for a long time, he’ll be a very good player.”
The defensive line should be one of the strengths of the team this season, as Jalen Carter is the only regular contributor that needs to be replaced. Alexander, Williams and Naz Stackhouse are all expected to play big roles for Georgia this season.
Georgia had 10 players transfer out of the program, while 13 will be moving on to the NFL draft. Georgia signed 26 players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, with 18 of them already on campus as early enrollees. Both defensive line signees — Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett — are on campus and going through spring drills.
The Bulldogs will hold their second practice of the spring on Tuesday. Georgia gets 15 practices this spring as they look to win their third-consecutive national championship. Georgia will hold its spring game on April 15, with ESPN2 broadcasting it.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Raylen Wilson: The freshman LB with unreal GPS numbers and a home-cooked recipe for greatness
- Georgia football All-American Jalen Carter strikes deal to avoid jail time
- Georgia football outside linebacker position starts youth movement in spring practice
- NFL Draft challenges bring out the ‘old’ Stetson Bennett at Georgia Football Pro Day
- Darnell Washington sets the record straight at Georgia football Pro Day
- Kirby Smart’s reaction to Georgia football’s first practice is telling
- Jalen Carter pro day performance leaves NFL teams with only more questions
- What we learned on the first day of spring practice for Georgia football
- Georgia players vow to ‘Do it for Dev,’ more than just words, Bulldogs set elite standard
UGA News
- Georgia defensive lineman Shone Washington no longer listed on team roster
- Raylen Wilson: The freshman LB with unreal GPS numbers and a home-cooked recipe for greatness
- Georgia football outside linebacker position starts youth movement in spring practice
- NFL Draft challenges bring out the ‘old’ Stetson Bennett at Georgia Football Pro Day
- Darnell Washington sets the record straight at Georgia football Pro Day