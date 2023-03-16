Georgia defensive lineman Shone Washington no longer listed on team roster

Washington signed with Georgia in the 2022 signing class out of New Orleans. He was a 3-star prospect in the class. The defensive tackle played in one game last season, getting a tackle against Samford.

Georgia is down one defensive lineman as the Bulldogs make their way through spring practice, as defensive tackle Shone Washington is no longer listed on the team roster.

Washington was one of four defensive linemen signed in the class, as the Bulldogs also brought in Mykel Williams, Bear Alexander and Christen Miller.

“He’s taken big leaps and bounds forward,” defensive tackle Zion Logue said of Alexander. “He’s still a young player, so he has a lot of things to learn with the defense and scheme and things like that. Once he puts everything together, like I’ve said for a long time, he’ll be a very good player.”

The defensive line should be one of the strengths of the team this season, as Jalen Carter is the only regular contributor that needs to be replaced. Alexander, Williams and Naz Stackhouse are all expected to play big roles for Georgia this season.

Georgia had 10 players transfer out of the program, while 13 will be moving on to the NFL draft. Georgia signed 26 players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, with 18 of them already on campus as early enrollees. Both defensive line signees — Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett — are on campus and going through spring drills.

The Bulldogs will hold their second practice of the spring on Tuesday. Georgia gets 15 practices this spring as they look to win their third-consecutive national championship. Georgia will hold its spring game on April 15, with ESPN2 broadcasting it.

