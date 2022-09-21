As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken

ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5 points per game and 532 yards per game, both high-water marks of the Kirby Smart era. The offense has been so dominant that starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, a fully-fledged Heisman Trophy contender, has yet to take a snap in the fourth quarter this season.

“He’ll tell you himself: he’s got a great offensive staff,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Monken. “I mean, he’s got guys that are in the room that have coached in the SEC, that understand the SEC. You know, the addition of (Stacy) Searels, B-Mac, (Mike) Bobo, I mean, those guys come up with game plan things. They know these teams. They know the personnel of these teams. So, it really helps when you have a good game plan and you actually have people that can execute it because they have experience.” Related: Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing Monken isn’t just getting the most out of the Georgia offense though. Defenders on Georgia’s team swear by him as well, with defensive lineman Zion Logue telling reporters that Monken gives off fatherly vibes.

“I see it every day to be honest. Coach Monken is an incredible guy,” safety Dan Jackson said. “He puts me under a lot of stress every day and our defense. We’re thankful for it because it definitely pays off. I think he’s a reason why we’re doing as well as we are defensively.” With the offensive revolution Georgia has undergone, Monken figures to be a popular candidate for other jobs. Consider that in the season prior to his arrival, Georgia ranked 49th in points per game. Last season the Bulldogs finished ninth in that metric and currently sit in sixth. The offense has improved every season under Monken, even as the Bulldogs dealt with instability at the quarterback position and frequent injuries at wide receiver. So far two Power 5 jobs have come open in Nebraska and Arizona State. The former doesn’t seem to be focusing all that much on Monken at this point, while the latter has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Monken. It’s a Power 5 program with a budding recruiting base in Arizona and California.