Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss don’t make Georgia football travel roster, Arik Gilbert not dressed out

Kenny McIntosh, Arian Smith, AD Mitchell and Nyland Green all made the trip. Mitchell was working with Scott Sinclair prior to the game, a sign that he is unlikely to play for the Bulldogs but that Georgia still brought him is encouraging.

The Bulldogs have taken the field ahead of the Georgia game against Missouri, and there have been a number of tweaks and changes to the Georgia travel roster.

McIntosh had been dealing with a thigh injury. Smith and Mitchell have ankle injuries while Green has been out since the Oregon game with a hamstring injury.

Arik Gilbert did travel with the team but is not dressed out.

Javon Bullard did not make the trip, following his arrest this past weekend. Kirby Smar had previously said any punishment would be handled internally. DawgNation’s Mike Griffith reports that Tykee Smith is expected to start at the star position for the Bulldogs.

Among players who made the trip for South Carolina but not Missouri are tight end Brett Seither and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss.

Below you can see the full travel roster for the game against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the SEC Network airing the game.

Georgia football travel roster for Missouri game

Quarterbacks (4)

Stetson Bennett

Carson Beck

Brock Vandagriff

Gunner Stockton

Running backs (5)

Kenny McIntosh

Kendall Milton

Daijun Edwards

Branson Robinson

Cash Jones

Wide receivers (10)

Kearis Jackson

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Arian Smith

Ladd McConkey

Dominick Blaylock

Jackson Meeks

De’Nylon Morrissette

Dillon Bell

Cole Speer

AD Mitchell

Tight ends (5)

Brock Bowers

Darnell Washington

Oscar Delp

Ryland Goede

Arik Gilbert *Not dressed

Offensive line (11)

Broderick Jones

Xavier Truss

Sedrick Van Pran

Xavier Truss

Warren McClendon

Amarius Mims

Warren Ericson

Austin Blaske

Jared Wilson

Devin Willock

Earnest Greene

Defensive line (10)

Jalen Carter

Warren Brinson

Zion Logue

Tramel Walthour

Nazir Stackhouse

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Mykel Williams

Bear Alexander

Bill Norton

Christen Miller

Inside linebackers (7)

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Smael Mondon

Trezmen Marshall

Rian Davis

Xavian Sorey

Jalon Walker

EJ Lightsey

Outside linebacker (4)

Nolan Smith

Robert Beal

MJ Sherman

Marvin Jones

Defensive backs (10)

Malaki Starks

Tykee Smith

Darris Smith

Kelee Ringo

Kamari Lassiter

Daylen Everette

Dan Jackson

Chris Smith

David Daniel-Sisavanh

Nyland Green

Specialists (5)

Jack Podlesny

Brett Thorson

Jared Zirkel

William Mote

Payne Walker

