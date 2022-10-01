Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss don’t make Georgia football travel roster, Arik Gilbert not dressed out
The Bulldogs have taken the field ahead of the Georgia game against Missouri, and there have been a number of tweaks and changes to the Georgia travel roster.
Kenny McIntosh, Arian Smith, AD Mitchell and Nyland Green all made the trip. Mitchell was working with Scott Sinclair prior to the game, a sign that he is unlikely to play for the Bulldogs but that Georgia still brought him is encouraging.
McIntosh had been dealing with a thigh injury. Smith and Mitchell have ankle injuries while Green has been out since the Oregon game with a hamstring injury.
Arik Gilbert did travel with the team but is not dressed out.
Related: Tykee Smith expected to step up at star position for Georgia with Javon Bullard out
Javon Bullard did not make the trip, following his arrest this past weekend. Kirby Smar had previously said any punishment would be handled internally. DawgNation’s Mike Griffith reports that Tykee Smith is expected to start at the star position for the Bulldogs.
Among players who made the trip for South Carolina but not Missouri are tight end Brett Seither and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss.
Below you can see the full travel roster for the game against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the SEC Network airing the game.
Georgia football travel roster for Missouri game
Quarterbacks (4)
- Stetson Bennett
- Carson Beck
- Brock Vandagriff
- Gunner Stockton
Running backs (5)
- Kenny McIntosh
- Kendall Milton
- Daijun Edwards
- Branson Robinson
- Cash Jones
Wide receivers (10)
- Kearis Jackson
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Arian Smith
- Ladd McConkey
- Dominick Blaylock
- Jackson Meeks
- De’Nylon Morrissette
- Dillon Bell
- Cole Speer
- AD Mitchell
Tight ends (5)
- Brock Bowers
- Darnell Washington
- Oscar Delp
- Ryland Goede
- Arik Gilbert *Not dressed
Offensive line (11)
- Broderick Jones
- Xavier Truss
- Sedrick Van Pran
- Xavier Truss
- Warren McClendon
- Amarius Mims
- Warren Ericson
- Austin Blaske
- Jared Wilson
- Devin Willock
- Earnest Greene
Defensive line (10)
- Jalen Carter
- Warren Brinson
- Zion Logue
- Tramel Walthour
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Mykel Williams
- Bear Alexander
- Bill Norton
- Christen Miller
Inside linebackers (7)
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- Smael Mondon
- Trezmen Marshall
- Rian Davis
- Xavian Sorey
- Jalon Walker
- EJ Lightsey
Outside linebacker (4)
- Nolan Smith
- Robert Beal
- MJ Sherman
- Marvin Jones
Defensive backs (10)
- Malaki Starks
- Tykee Smith
- Darris Smith
- Kelee Ringo
- Kamari Lassiter
- Daylen Everette
- Dan Jackson
- Chris Smith
- David Daniel-Sisavanh
- Nyland Green
Specialists (5)
- Jack Podlesny
- Brett Thorson
- Jared Zirkel
- William Mote
- Payne Walker
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
- Georgia football-Missouri live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for Week 5 game
- NFL types note more zip from Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, but more to prove entering Missouri game
- Georgia football podcast: Brock Bowers might finally be getting the attention he deserves
- Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (Oct. 1, 2022)
- Tate Ratledge blunt on his play for Georgia football offensive line: ‘There’s a lot that I need to work on’
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t forget about Missouri coach’s trash talk
UGA News
- Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss don’t make Georgia football travel roster, Arik Gilbert not dressed out
- WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
- Georgia football-Missouri live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for Week 5 game
- Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 5 game (Oct. 1, 2022)
- Tate Ratledge blunt on his play for Georgia football offensive line: ‘There’s a lot that I need to work on’