Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss don’t make Georgia football travel roster, Arik Gilbert not dressed out

Georgia football-travel roster-Missouri
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Bulldogs have taken the field ahead of the Georgia game against Missouri, and there have been a number of tweaks and changes to the Georgia travel roster.

Kenny McIntosh, Arian Smith, AD Mitchell and Nyland Green all made the trip. Mitchell was working with Scott Sinclair prior to the game, a sign that he is unlikely to play for the Bulldogs but that Georgia still brought him is encouraging.

McIntosh had been dealing with a thigh injury. Smith and Mitchell have ankle injuries while Green has been out since the Oregon game with a hamstring injury.

Arik Gilbert did travel with the team but is not dressed out.

Related: Tykee Smith expected to step up at star position for Georgia with Javon Bullard out

Javon Bullard did not make the trip, following his arrest this past weekend. Kirby Smar had previously said any punishment would be handled internally. DawgNation’s Mike Griffith reports that Tykee Smith is expected to start at the star position for the Bulldogs.

Among players who made the trip for South Carolina but not Missouri are tight end Brett Seither and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss.

Below you can see the full travel roster for the game against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the SEC Network airing the game.

Georgia football travel roster for Missouri game

Quarterbacks (4)

  • Stetson Bennett
  • Carson Beck
  • Brock Vandagriff
  • Gunner Stockton

Running backs (5)

  • Kenny McIntosh
  • Kendall Milton
  • Daijun Edwards
  • Branson Robinson
  • Cash Jones

Wide receivers (10)

  • Kearis Jackson
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Arian Smith
  • Ladd McConkey
  • Dominick Blaylock
  • Jackson Meeks
  • De’Nylon Morrissette
  • Dillon Bell
  • Cole Speer
  • AD Mitchell

Tight ends (5)

  • Brock Bowers
  • Darnell Washington
  • Oscar Delp
  • Ryland Goede
  • Arik Gilbert *Not dressed

Offensive line (11)

  • Broderick Jones
  • Xavier Truss
  • Sedrick Van Pran
  • Xavier Truss
  • Warren McClendon
  • Amarius Mims
  • Warren Ericson
  • Austin Blaske
  • Jared Wilson
  • Devin Willock
  • Earnest Greene

Defensive line (10)

  • Jalen Carter
  • Warren Brinson
  • Zion Logue
  • Tramel Walthour
  • Nazir Stackhouse
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  • Mykel Williams
  • Bear Alexander
  • Bill Norton
  • Christen Miller

Inside linebackers (7)

  • Jamon Dumas-Johnson
  • Smael Mondon
  • Trezmen Marshall
  • Rian Davis
  • Xavian Sorey
  • Jalon Walker
  • EJ Lightsey

Outside linebacker (4)

  • Nolan Smith
  • Robert Beal
  • MJ Sherman
  • Marvin Jones

Defensive backs (10)

  • Malaki Starks
  • Tykee Smith
  • Darris Smith
  • Kelee Ringo
  • Kamari Lassiter
  • Daylen Everette
  • Dan Jackson
  • Chris Smith
  • David Daniel-Sisavanh
  • Nyland Green

Specialists (5)

  • Jack Podlesny
  • Brett Thorson
  • Jared Zirkel
  • William Mote
  • Payne Walker

