Kenny McIntosh is having ‘the best camp he has ever had’ at the perfect time for Georgia football

Kenny McIntosh Georgia football running back Georgia was already asking senior running back Kenny McIntosh to do a lot. Be the team's best pass-catching running back, help pick up the load left by Zamir White and James Cook, return kicks and emerge as a vocal leader on the offensive side of the ball. Now, following a season-ending injury to Andrew Paul and a nagging hamstring injury to Kendall Milton, they'll be asking even more of McIntosh.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, McIntosh is turning in not just the best fall camp of his Georgia career but one of the better efforts of anyone on the team this fall. "He was in the shadows of those other guys and now, he steps up and he leads. He pushes guys. He's got better stamina," Kirby Smart said. "He has had the best camp he has ever had by far in terms of no mental lapses and picking up pressures. He has done a tremendous job."

McIntosh has always been overshadowed, dating back to his youth when he followed behind his two older brothers who went on to play at Notre Dame and Washington State. When Georgia signed McIntosh as a member of the 2019 recruiting cycle, his commitment only came after another running back, John Emery Jr., de-committed. Each year at Georgia McIntosh has upped his rushing and receiving totals. Last season he finished with 330 rushing yards and 242 receiving yards. He also memorably threw a touchdown pass in Georgia’s Orange Bowl win over Michigan. He probably would’ve filled the Gatorade cooler too if you asked him to.

With White and Cook off to the NFL, McIntosh was always going to inherit a bigger role in this offense. Knowing that bigger role was coming, McIntosh worked this offseason to improve his strength and conditioning. Smart wants his weight to remain in the 205 to 210 range so that he can better handle the rigors of being a lead running back in the SEC. “He can do everything,” Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee said. “He can run inside tackles, he can run outside tackles, he’s really good on the perimeter. He has really, really good hands. Probably some of the best hands since D’Andre (Swift). He’s good at running routes, he’s a blitz pickup on third down, so he’s definitely a complete back.” The Swift comparison is an interesting one from McGee. In 2018, Swift split the workload with Elijah Holyfield. That proved to help both running backs, as each topped 1,000 rushing yards. Swift was the more explosive of the two running backs, while Holyfield was often tasked with fighting for the harder yards. It’s easy to see McIntosh in the former role. Whether or not he has as much wiggle as Swift is inconsquencle given all the work McIntosh has put in this offseason. It’s clear Georgia has big plans for him this season. It’s just that the injuries in August might have made those plans a tad bit bigger.