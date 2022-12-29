Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon comment on their injury status for Ohio State contest

ATLANTA — If you want specifics on how Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon, that’ll be a question for head coach Kirby Smart. Both players spoke to the media on Thursday morning ahead of the game against Ohio State but neither commented on their availability for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. “Hopeful to get both of them out there and hopeful both of them can play,” Smart said on Thursday when asked. Being hopeful has been Smart’s go-to line when asked about injuries. McClendon said he was feeling good after exiting the game against LSU with a knee injury. Smart previously clarified he had an MCL injury. McClendon is Georgia’s most experienced offensive lineman, as he has started the previous 37 games at right tackle for Georgia.

Potentially missing that kind of experience could be a critical blow to some teams. But Georgia has been rotating in sophomore Amarius Mims throughout the season, getting him valuable first-team reps during competitive games, such as the second half against LSU. McClendon has grown close with Mims, helping mentor the young Georgia tackle. The third-year starter has full confidence in Mims if his name is called. “Amarius he’s a good player. he’s getting there, getting the reps and becoming a smarter player at that,” McClendon said. “I have the confidence to go in there and play.”