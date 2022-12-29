Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon comment on their injury status for Ohio State contest
ATLANTA — If you want specifics on how Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon, that’ll be a question for head coach Kirby Smart. Both players spoke to the media on Thursday morning ahead of the game against Ohio State but neither commented on their availability for Saturday’s game against Ohio State.
“Hopeful to get both of them out there and hopeful both of them can play,” Smart said on Thursday when asked. Being hopeful has been Smart’s go-to line when asked about injuries.
McClendon said he was feeling good after exiting the game against LSU with a knee injury. Smart previously clarified he had an MCL injury. McClendon is Georgia’s most experienced offensive lineman, as he has started the previous 37 games at right tackle for Georgia.
Potentially missing that kind of experience could be a critical blow to some teams. But Georgia has been rotating in sophomore Amarius Mims throughout the season, getting him valuable first-team reps during competitive games, such as the second half against LSU.
McClendon has grown close with Mims, helping mentor the young Georgia tackle. The third-year starter has full confidence in Mims if his name is called.
“Amarius he’s a good player. he’s getting there, getting the reps and becoming a smarter player at that,” McClendon said. “I have the confidence to go in there and play.”
As for McConkey, he’s been dealing with lingering knee problems throughout the season. It came to a head against LSU, when he had multiple LSU defenders fall on the knee. Neither McClendon or McConkey were spotted at practice on Wednesday, but that was more likely due to Smart not wanting to giving anything away.
Related: WATCH: Georgia football practice report highlights, takeaways as Bulldogs ready for Ohio State
McConkey noted just about everyone is dinged up to some level at this point in the season. That’s just life in the SEC.
There will be a 28-day gap between Georgia’s last game and Saturday’s contest against Ohio State. The time off isn’t just beneficial to McConkey and McClendon but to others such as AD Mitchell.
The sophomore wide receiver missed most of the season with a high ankle sprain that has limited him to just four games this year. He did not record a catch against LSU but did throw a two-point conversion in the win.
Adding him back into the offense would help offset any limitations McConkey might have.
“He’s so dynamic, he’s an electric player,” McConkey said of Mitchell. “We missed having him out there this year, he’s a fantastic player. For him to be able to finally get healthy and get back out there it’s awesome to see and I’m so glad he’s able to do it.”
Georgia will practice again on Thursday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff, with ESPN broadcasting the game.
Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon comment on their injury status for Ohio State contest
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia coaches brush off, joke about allegations of hidden camera at Ohio State practice
- Georgia football recruiting: Now it is time for the 2023 signees to shine on the All-American stage
- Ohio State: Georgia offense does look a lot like Michigan, from quarterback on down
- Kenny McIntosh: Georgia learned valuable lessons from forgettable 2019 SEC title game
- What we learned from Todd Monken, Stetson Bennett and others about the Georgia offense: ‘It’s great’
- Stetson Bennett and his ‘weird little dead leg thing’ have full attention of Ohio State defense
- Stetson Bennett shares where Todd Monken has helped him improve the most: ‘I was seeing ghosts’
- Georgia OC Todd Monken stays humble, keeps it real: ‘I’m paid to score points, this is a business’