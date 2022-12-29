Georgia football recruiting: Now it is time for the 2023 signees to shine on the All-American stage

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep previews what the Georgia football program will see from its 2023 over the next 10 days at the Under Armour All-American and All-American Bowl events. All the rankings used in this post are derived from the 247Sports Composite scale. ========================================== ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is time.

Time for the newest Georgia signees to shine on the All-American stage prior to beginning their careers in Athens. The last chapter of the high school playing careers for at least xx future Bulldogs starts today with the Under Armour All-American Game Media Day in Orlando. Georgia has the following players scheduled to be playing in the Under Armour event this week. The game will take place on January 3 at Camping World Stadium and it will be on ESPN. Under Armour All-American ‘Dawgs 4-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba (Nation’s No. 6 EDGE and No. 36 overall prospect)

4-star S Joenel Aguero (Nation’s No. 4 EDGE and No. 46 overall prospect)

4-star LB Raylen Wilson (Nation’s No. 3 LB and No. 53 overall prospect)

4-star LB Troy Bowles (Nation’s No. 4 LB and No. 63 overall prospect)

4-star WR Tyler Williams (Nation’s No. 14 WR and No. 85 overall prospect)

4-star EDGE Gabe Harris (Nation’s No. 15 EDGE and No. 88 overall prospect)

4-star DB Justyn Rhett (Nation’s No. 30 CB and No. 271 overall prospect)

3-star PK Peyton Woodring (Nation’s No. 1 kicker)

Georgia has the following players scheduled to be playing in the All-American Bowl out in Texas next week. The game takes place from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 7. It will be broadcast live on NBC Sports. All-American Bowl ‘Dawgs 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson (Nation’s No. 2 EDGE and No. 13 overall prospect)

5-star CB A.J. Harris (Nation’s No. 3 EDGE and No. 32 overall prospect)

4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall (No. 9 DL and the No. 73 overall prospect)

4-star LB CJ Allen (Nation’s No. 5 LB and No. 78 overall prospect)

4-star OT Monroe Freeling (Nation’s No. 7 OT and No. 57 overall prospect)

4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III (Nation’s No. 3 TE and No. 104 overall prospect)

4-star TE Lawson Luckie (Nation’s No. 8 TE and No. 147 overall prospect)

4-star DT Jamal Jarrett (Nation’s No. 23 DT and No. 172 overall prospect)

4-star IOL Kelton Smith (Nation’s No. 11 IOL and No. 224 overall prospect) The first practices will begin on Friday at the Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Disney footprint. There are also a couple of priority remaining Georgia targets for the 2023 class competing in those games. Those are both at the TE position. Under Armour All-American: 5-star TE Duce Robinson (Nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 17 overall recruit

All-American Bowl: 4-star TE Walker Lyons (Nation’s No. 5 TE and the No. 114 overall recruit)