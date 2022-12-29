Amarius Mims on possibly making his first start for Georgia football: ‘I don’t want to let my teammates down’

ATLANTA — As hard as it is to believe for someone who is 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Amarius Mims believes he’s grown a lot this season for the Bulldogs. Though he has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs, Mims feels like a much better player now from where he was when he entered the transfer portal back in April. “I feel like I’ve grown my off the field, mentally,” Mims said. “And then that’s helped me grow a lot on the field.”

The progress made my by Mims will very likely be on display in some way against Ohio State on Saturday. Starting right tackle Warren McClendon is dealing with an MCL injury he suffered in the win over LSU. McClendon is currently expected to start against the Tigers and he noted he felt good on Thursday when speaking with reporters. But there’s no guarantee how he’ll hold up against Ohio State’s talented group of athletic pass rushers. Mims would slide right in for an injured McClendon, as he did against LSU and has throughout the season when Georgia rotates its tackles.

If there’s any public worry about McClendon, who has started 37 straight games for Georgia, the veteran tackle is very confident in what Mims can do. “Amarius he’s a good player. He’s getting there, getting the reps and becoming a smarter player at that,” McClendon said. “I have the confidence in him to go in there and play.” Related: Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon comment on their injury status for Ohio State contest