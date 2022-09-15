High school football preview: Walton vs. Marietta

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com Rusty Mansell will call the game:

In this week’s Drive For The GHSA State Title matchup is between Walton and Marietta, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday. Walton comes into this matchup at 2-1 after their 49-0 victory against Pope last week. Marietta comes in at 1-3 after their 35-21 loss to North Cobb. Marietta coach Richard Morgan chimed in on the loss and some things that stood out to him.

“I like the fact that we are competing and playing hard, but we have had the lead in the 3rd quarter in the last two games, and we’ve turned the ball over or made a mistake that cost us the game when we had the game under control,” said Morgan.