Kirby Smart updates Nolan Smith, Amarius Mims and Georgia football injury situation after win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Georgia came away with a big 42-20 win over the Florida GAtors. But the win did come at a cost, as several Bulldogs left the game with injury.
Most pressing was defensive leader and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. He left early in the first quarter with what Smart said was a separated shoulder. The Georgia coach was unsure of how serious the injury was when speaking during postgame.
“We’ll find out,” Smart said. “I know that Chaz (Chambliss) came in and did a really good job. Beefy (Robert Beal) did a good job and filled in for him. Marvin (Jones Jr.) had the flu so we couldn’t get Marvin in there. We had several guys who were sick coming into the game.”
Georgia was also dinged up on the offensive line throughout the game. Xavier Truss was dealing with a toe injury, while late in the game Amarius Mims exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury that Smart termed as an MCL sprain, though not as serve as the one Jalen Carter dealt with.
“We were getting dinged up,” Smart said. “Warren (McClendon)’s shoulder was messing with him. Truss had a toe. He still played, he played on field goal, PAT. I don’t know how severe that is. Mims’ knee, but I think he’s going to be fine. It’s a slight MCL, not like Jalen’s. Again, you don’t know the answer to these things until tomorrow or further.”
Georgia also saw linebacker Rian Davis leave the game in the fourth quarter while Darris Smith exited in the third quarter after being injured on the opening kickoff.
Wide receiver AD Mitchelll did not dress out on Saturday, while Kendall Milton did dress and travel but did not register a carry in the 42-20 win.
The biggest injury relief Georgia got was the return of Carter. The defensive tackle was limited to largely third-down situational work but still found a way to make a big impact in the win.
“He felt like he was. He told us he felt good in warmups,” Smart said. “We tried not to put him in a pounding situation but they pound all the time. It was third down and we knew there was a threat they would run it. I got to watch the tape because I don’t know if he made any plays but his snap volume was huge for Naz and Zion on first and second down.”
Georgia has a massive game next week against Tennessee. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Georgia football injury report
