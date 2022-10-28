Georgia football-Florida game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (Oct. 29, 2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game.
Georgia took down the Gators 34-7 last season. This game will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. It will be the first time Billy Napier and Kirby Smart face off.
Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 9 game
Georgia football-Florida starts at 3:37 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 9 game
Georgia football-Florida will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game.
Georgia football-Florida how to watch the Week 9 game online
You can watch the game via the CBS Sports App. Click here for the link to game.
Georgia football-Florida odds for Week 9 game
Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida. It is believed to be the biggest spread in the rivalry history. The over/under for the game is 56.5. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread this season.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said against Florida for Week 9 game
On working with Billy Napier at Alabama:
“Like I said, he’s very thorough. He’s an extremely hard worker. Great husband and father. He’s a good leader of men. And I knew from the first time he got to Alabama, I don’t know what year it was, but whatever year he got there, he was going to be really good because he paid attention to detail. He took a lot of notes. He was just really smart. You knew he was there to learn. And I think he capitalized on his time he spent there to look at football from a different perspective maybe from what he looked at previously. And he was really successful at ULL. Which is a great school, great location, a lot of good football players. But they won a lot of football games with him there.”
On Anthony Richardson’s improvement:
“He’s grown a lot and he’s gotten considerably better to me during this season. Like, from the start of the season, game one, you watch every game in sequence and you say, man, this guy is growing and getting better. And they don’t just limit things for him. Like, they put a lot of shift motion, they put a lot of things on top of him to handle and he manages those well. The toughest thing dealing with Anthony Richardson is how you affect him. Because you got to be careful. Some of the runs he’s had have been better than backs have across the country. And he’s had 60 and 70-yard runs. And he can take off at any point in time and you don’t know who’s going to have him or who can get him down. He’s got elite arm talent in terms of strength. They clean things up for him on a lot of reads. And he does a really nice job. So I give them a lot of credit -- Billy a lot of credit for the development, what he’s done from the start of the season to now in being successful both with his legs and his arm.”
On the Florida defensive front:
“Extremely disruptive. You know, the size and girth in the middle is what you want in the SEC, to control run games and control the A and B gaps. And then they still got the edge guys with Brenton, being probably the most disruptive guy that we’ve played in terms of just violence, striking, knock-back, setting edges, affecting the quarterback. He’s a game-breaker at that.”
Georgia football-Florida injury report
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, doubtful)
- Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
- Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, probable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, probable)
