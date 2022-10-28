Georgia football-Florida game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 9 game (Oct. 29, 2022)

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in a Week 9 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game. Georgia took down the Gators 34-7 last season. This game will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. It will be the first time Billy Napier and Kirby Smart face off. Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 9 game

Georgia football-Florida starts at 3:37 p.m. ET. Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 9 game Georgia football-Florida will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game. Georgia football-Florida how to watch the Week 9 game online You can watch the game via the CBS Sports App. Click here for the link to game. Georgia football-Florida odds for Week 9 game Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida. It is believed to be the biggest spread in the rivalry history. The over/under for the game is 56.5. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread this season. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said against Florida for Week 9 game On working with Billy Napier at Alabama: “Like I said, he’s very thorough. He’s an extremely hard worker. Great husband and father. He’s a good leader of men. And I knew from the first time he got to Alabama, I don’t know what year it was, but whatever year he got there, he was going to be really good because he paid attention to detail. He took a lot of notes. He was just really smart. You knew he was there to learn. And I think he capitalized on his time he spent there to look at football from a different perspective maybe from what he looked at previously. And he was really successful at ULL. Which is a great school, great location, a lot of good football players. But they won a lot of football games with him there.”

