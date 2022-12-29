What we learned from Todd Monken, Stetson Bennett and others about the Georgia offense: ‘It’s great’

ATLANTA — As much as Georgia fans might love having Todd Monken at Georgia, you can be assured Georgia players enjoy having him around even more. He’s helped bring an edge to the Georgia offense that was missing prior to his time at Georgia. The 2022 version of his offense put up 39.2 points per game, the most ever by a Kirby Smart offense. It’s great, I can’t lie,” offensive tackle Broderick Jones said. " Just the style of football he coaches and the tenacity he has on the field, he’s aggresive we can slow it down, we can go fast. It’s so many different things that he implements in our offense that is great. We keep the defenses on their toes.”

Georgia's offense would likely be even more potent had the Bulldogs not built such big leads in most of their wins. Only Missouri has been able to keep Georgia within single digits this season. And Georgia did figure things out at the end of that game, as it went touchdown, touchdown, end of game on its final three offensive drives. The Bulldogs put up 50 points against LSU in the SEC championship game and will look to do something similar against Ohio State. Multiple players noted how excellent Monken is as a teacher, constantly helping players add to their games.

“I really didn’t know anything about like what to look for like on film and like opposing defense and everything,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “And when I got here, he taught me so much about how to know if someone’s coming like on a blitz or what coverage they’re going to, like presnap reads and everything like that. And I mean, just having the knowledge he has and being able to share it with us, it’s just -- I mean, we gotta listen to him just because he knows so much. “And it definitely helps me a lot.” Perhaps no one knows this better than quarterback Stetson Bennett. The two haven’t always gotten along, as Monken did bench Bennett during the 2020 season, but their relationship has grown by leaps and bounds with their time spent together.

The duo has a much better understanding of each in their third year working together, as evidenced by Bennett being a Heisman finalist. “Maybe I’m a slow learner, but finally it did start clicking whenever he would tell me the same thing for the 20th time and look at me like I was, you know, like why do you not do what I just tell you to do? I’m your coach,” Bennett said of Monken. “And so just repetitive, just doing that. I think honestly, the most important thing that he’s done is just stay consistent, you know. Be there, because we do have a lot of knuckleheads who need time and reps and all that stuff to learn. “So sometimes he’s not very patient, but he’s very consistent, and we hear the same thing every single day. And eventually you’re good.” Monken is well compensated for his work, as he’s the highest-paid coordinator in the country, but he’s been worth every dime for what he’s brought to Georgia. The importance of the Georgia tight ends Many of the Ohio State scribes have spent the week trying to crack the code on what makes Bowers and Darnell Washington so elite. They were both named All-SEC tight ends and have destroyed defenses all season. The Buckeyes are well aware of how Bowers and Washington can wreck the game if the Buckeyes aren’t at their best.