WATCH: Georgia football practice report highlights, takeaways as Bulldogs ready for Ohio State

ATLANTA — While Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism earlier this week on the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon, neither was spotted during the 15-minute viewing window of practice on Wednesday. McConkey is dealing with a knee injury, while McClendon has an MCL injury. It’s worth noting that while neither player was spotted, both could very easily return to practice once the media stepped away. In the event McClendon can’t go, Amarius Mims would start at right tackle for the Bulldogs.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was not practice for Ohio State earlier on Wednesday, but coaches told reporters on Tuesday that Ohio State’s leading rusher looked good in practice. Georgia was not doing anything specific for Ohio State during the practice, as the Bulldogs were going through exercise drills as a team. Smart did praise linebacker Xavian Sorey for his effort during the practice period. The Bulldogs also ran swing passes to running backs, allowing wide receivers to work on their downfield blocking.