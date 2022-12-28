WATCH: Georgia football practice report highlights, takeaways as Bulldogs ready for Ohio State
ATLANTA — While Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism earlier this week on the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon, neither was spotted during the 15-minute viewing window of practice on Wednesday.
McConkey is dealing with a knee injury, while McClendon has an MCL injury. It’s worth noting that while neither player was spotted, both could very easily return to practice once the media stepped away.
In the event McClendon can’t go, Amarius Mims would start at right tackle for the Bulldogs.
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was not practice for Ohio State earlier on Wednesday, but coaches told reporters on Tuesday that Ohio State’s leading rusher looked good in practice.
Georgia was not doing anything specific for Ohio State during the practice, as the Bulldogs were going through exercise drills as a team. Smart did praise linebacker Xavian Sorey for his effort during the practice period.
The Bulldogs also ran swing passes to running backs, allowing wide receivers to work on their downfield blocking.
Among previously injured Bulldogs, Marvin Jones Jr. and AD Mitchell were able to go through the drills without any limitations. Jones missed the previous game with an ankle injury while Mitchell missed most of the season with a high ankle sprain.
Georgia did have offensive analyst Buster Faulkner on the sidelines. He has been hired recently as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. Faulkner helps facilitate communication between quarterback Stetson Bennett and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
As far as the scout teamers, Gunner Stockton was wearing No. 7, the same as Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. Defensive lineman Christen Miller was wearing No. 6, the jersey worn by Ohio State’s Taron Vincent and CJ Madden was wearing No. 44, usually worn by J.T. Tuimolau.
The Bulldogs did have famed comedian Jeff Foxworthy on hand to watch practice, as he was spotted chatting next to Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks.
Georgia will practice again in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. The Bulldogs arrived in Atlanta on Monday, practicing in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Buckeyes got to Atlanta on Sunday.
Georgia football practice highlights
