Kenny McIntosh turns in less than stellar 40-yard dash NFL combine
Georgia has been an NFL running back factory recently, and Kenny McIntosh is next to come off the assembly line.
The Georgia running back had a strong senior season and followed that up with a good performance at this year’s NFL combine. McIntosh, who told reporters on Friday he wanted to run in the 4.4s, clocked in with a 4.63 unofficial in his first run at the combine. He measured in at 6-feet and 204 pounds.
McIntosh did not participate in the broad jump or the vertical jump.
Last year, Zamir White ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and James Cook clocked with a 4.42.
McIntosh has been billed as a three-down running back, thanks to his ability to catch the ball and pass protect. He earned rave reviews for how did the latter at this year’s Senior Bowl.
“At Georgia, if you can’t pass protect, you can’t be on the field. I consider myself a three-down back and that comes along with it,” McIntosh said. “Pass protect, running the ball, being able to catch the ball. That’s what it is going to do at the next level so I can definitely do it all.”
In his senior season at Georgia, McIntosh caught 43 passes for 504 yards.
Cook went in the second round of last year’s draft while White was taken in the fourth round. McIntosh had been seen as a late third-round pick entering this week’s NFL combine. Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs are viewed as the top two running backs in this year’s class.
In addition to the 40-yard dash, McIntosh will also do drill work on Sunday. This is the final day of workouts for the 2023 NFL Combine. McIntosh will get another chance to show teams what he can do at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is set for March 15.
“For me to make that next mark, to come out and show my skillset and what it took to be a Georgia Bulldog running back, it would mean everything,” McIntosh said. “Seeing those guys go to the next level and succeed, I know that I’m definitely prepared for it.”
Kenny McIntosh shares which running back has next for Georgia at 2023 NFL Combine
Kenny McIntosh 2023 NFL combine measurements
40-yard dash: 4.63
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 204
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Darnell Washington makes unreal one-hand catch to cap monster NFL combine performance
- Darnell Washington wows at NFL combine with his jaw-dropping 40 time
- Kenny McIntosh provides insight into NFL future, Georgia’s ‘RBU’
- Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine
- Darnell Washington sets tight end measurement record at 2023 NFL Combine
- Stetson Bennett turns in strong 40-yard dash at NFL combine
UGA News
- Kenny McIntosh turns in less than stellar 40-yard dash NFL combine
- Broderick Jones runs sub 5-second 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL combine
- Darnell Washington makes unreal one-hand catch to cap monster NFL combine performance
- Darnell Washington wows at NFL combine with his jaw-dropping 40 time
- Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine