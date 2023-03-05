Kenny McIntosh turns in less than stellar 40-yard dash NFL combine

The Georgia running back had a strong senior season and followed that up with a good performance at this year’s NFL combine. McIntosh, who told reporters on Friday he wanted to run in the 4.4s, clocked in with a 4.63 unofficial in his first run at the combine. He measured in at 6-feet and 204 pounds.

Georgia has been an NFL running back factory recently, and Kenny McIntosh is next to come off the assembly line.

McIntosh did not participate in the broad jump or the vertical jump.

Last year, Zamir White ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and James Cook clocked with a 4.42.

McIntosh has been billed as a three-down running back, thanks to his ability to catch the ball and pass protect. He earned rave reviews for how did the latter at this year’s Senior Bowl.

“At Georgia, if you can’t pass protect, you can’t be on the field. I consider myself a three-down back and that comes along with it,” McIntosh said. “Pass protect, running the ball, being able to catch the ball. That’s what it is going to do at the next level so I can definitely do it all.”

In his senior season at Georgia, McIntosh caught 43 passes for 504 yards.

Cook went in the second round of last year’s draft while White was taken in the fourth round. McIntosh had been seen as a late third-round pick entering this week’s NFL combine. Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs are viewed as the top two running backs in this year’s class.