Kirby Smart explains how Georgia offense will be similar with Mike Bobo taking over for Todd Monken

Usually, when someone brings up apples and oranges in comparison, it’s to show how the two aren’t really comparable. But that’s not what Kirby Smart was doing when discussing the transition from Mike Bobo to Todd Monken. He was using the metaphor to further illustrate how similar the two coaches are in their thinking and play design.

“A lot of the same plays that teams are running in the NFL, coach Monken and coach Bobo were running while they were at different places,” Smart said. “It’s just one called it apples and one called it oranges. We’re keeping a lot of the same terminology from Monken’s offense. We’ve got four coaches in that room already that are used to doing that. We got a group of players used to doing that.” In addition to Bobo taking over for Monken, Georgia also has some key players to replace on the offensive side of the ball. Gone is quarterback Stetson Bennett, as are starting offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Georgia’s offense won’t have the same strengths as it did a season ago when Monken leaned heavily on the tight end room and Kenny McIntosh’s pass-catching skills out of the backfield. The 2023 Georgia team figures to rely more on its wide receivers, along with the interior of its offensive line. Those are two areas that Smart noted are helping the transition at the quarterback position. Related: Kirby Smart updates the state of the Georgia quarterback position entering G-Day Carson Beck, Brock Vandagirff and Gunner Stockton are competing for the starting quarterback job and will be working closely with Bobo as he is also the team’s quarterbacks coach.

