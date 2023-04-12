Kirby Smart shares what he likes about Damon Wilson, what the freshman must do to see the field

ATHENS — There’s an expectation for Damon Wilson to come in and play a significant role right away. Part of it is due to Wilson’s recruiting ranking, as he was Georgia’s top-ranked signee in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Wilson also walks into an outside linebacker position that doesn’t have many experienced members. Chaz Chambliss is the only player at the position with any significant experience. Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones Jr. are both out this spring with shoulder injuries.

“They are engaged and the strength coach has them to condition as well,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Wilson and Jones. “I’m very pleased with where both of those guys are and I’m pleased with how they are handling practice.” Wilson has gotten ample opportunities this spring. Smart praised Wilson’s willingness to work and his coachability when asked at his press conference this last Saturday. This is a good thing for the youngster, as Smart didn’t hold back when discussing the outside linebacker. “He does have ability. He has some pass-rush ability,” Smart said. “He’s going to be a really good football player if he decides he’s going to work at it. It’s not going to come as easy as maybe it did in high school. You’re rushing against Amarius Mims, you’re rushing against Earnest Greene, Blaske, you know, some really good tackles. He hasn’t faced people like that.” Wilson isn’t the only freshman in Georgia’s outside linebacker room, as the Bulldogs also signed Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris in the 2023 recruiting cycle. In total, Georgia has 18 early enrollees going through spring practice. The Bulldogs should reap the benefits of that come the fall, as most of the freshman class will understand what it is like to practice at Georgia.

There have been some growing pains this spring for the group, which has at times frustrated Smart. “I think all those midyears kind of fit in the same bucket,” Smart said. “They sit in a meeting and I don’t know what they’re actually hearing. Sometimes I think they think they’re hearing but they don’t. Then they go out on the field and they’re oblivious to what was said in the meeting. “So, all of them, when they walk on the field, the level of intensity and awareness that’s required t play winning football, they don’t even understand it. They don’t even come close to understanding it.” Related: Kirby Smart aims to ‘accelerate’ growth for Georgia football newcomers Wilson still has plenty of time to grow into a player that grasps what it takes to play for Georgia. Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams played big roles for Georgia last fall, with the latter leading the team in sacks. It may be tough for Wilson to match that feat, in part because Williams returns while Jones and Walker will both be healthy for the start of fall camp. Wilson won’t be asked to shoulder a significant load for Georgia this fall.

