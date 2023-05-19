Looking back at Kirby Smart’s history with previous 5-star quarterbacks

Kirby Smart picked up a massive recruiting win on Monday when he landed a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola. The 5-star quarterback is the No. 1 overall prospect in the cycle for the 2024 recruiting class.

This is not the first big-time quarterback recruit Smart has landed in his time at Georgia. In fact, he’s the fourth composite 5-star quarterback Georgia has landed since Smart became the program’s head coach back in December of 2015. That doesn’t include Gunner Stockton and Jake Fromm, who held 5-star rankings during the recruiting process, before ending up as a 4-star quarterbacks by the time they arrived on campus.