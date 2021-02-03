National Signing Day: Georgia football recruiting 2021 live updates, signees, commitments

National Signing Day for the 2021 signing class is on Wednesday. The Georgia Bulldogs are waiting on the announcement of 4-star safety Terrion Arnold to make his announcement, as he is the last major target in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs enter the day with the No. 3 recruiting class and will finish there should they land Arnold. All 20 of Georgia’s other prospects have already signed with the program, doing so back in December.

Below you can read more about Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class, as well as live updates throughout the recruiting world.

Georgia football National Signing Day 2021 live updates

11:30 a.m. update: Georgia has its first commitment of the day, as 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander committed to Georgia.

Alexander announced the decision via his social media.

I would like to thank God , my family, and all the coaches.For all the things he has blessed me with. I am thankful for the many schools that recruited me throughout this process. I’m a 100% committed to the University of Georgia @maka_difference #GoDawgs#🔴⚪️⚫️🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/dnf6LnYaxD — THE BIG BEAR (@BearAlexander_) February 3, 2021

Alexander gives Georgia eight commitments in the 2022 cycle. He is the first to come from outside the state of Georgia, as he is from Denton, Texas. He will play defensive tackle in college and is the No. 140 overall player in the cycle as of now. His commitment give Georgia the No. 2 ranked class in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The Alexander announcement brought out the first GO DAWGS of the day from Kirby Smart. It should be noted that Alexander does not see himself as a replacement for Jordan Davis.

GO DAWGS!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 3, 2021

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with the media at 2:30 p.m. Et on Tuesday to discuss Georgia signing class. While it is before Arnold’s announcement, Smart will have a number of topics to discuss, such as the new defensive backs coach, the transfer portal and other news and notes surrounding the Georgia program.

Smart also did an interview with Rivals, where he touched on a number of topics, including offensive line recruiting, Brock Vandagriff and Xavian Sorey.

9:45 a.m. update: Bear Alexander, a 4-star 2022 defensive tackle is set to announce his commitment around 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell recently caught up with Alexander to preview his commitment.

Should Georgia land Alexander, the Bulldogs would move into the No. 2 spot in the 2022 recruiting rankings. Alexander would be the first commitment in Georgia’s 2022 class from outside the state of Georgia, as he comes form Denton, Texas. All seven of Georgia’s 2022 commits currently come from the state of Georgia.

A few marquee names have announced their commitments, with Oregon landing 4-star cornerback Avante Dickerson and Kentucky landing 4-star linebacker Trevin Wallace out of Jesup, Ga.

As of now, the Bulldogs are still holding strong with the No. 3 ranked class in the 2021 cycle. Texas A&M and LSU both have the potential to add to their classes today which could make it interesting to see if Georgia has the diamond hands necessary to hold onto that spot. Landing Arnodl though would clinch it for Georgia.

7 a.m. update: For the 2021 class, Georgia is just waiting on Arnold. He is the No. 50 player in the 2021 recruiting cycle and the No. 3 safety. Arnold is from Tallahassee, Fla., and is considering a final three of Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Arnold is set to announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET. DawgNation will have live coverage of the announcement on its social channels.

Georgia may also get some good news when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, as 4-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander is going to announce his commitment. Alexander is the No. 140 ranked prospect in the 2022 cycle and comes from Denton, Texas.

The Bulldogs have the No. 3 ranked recruiting classes in both the 2021 recruiting cycle and the 2022 recruiting cycle. Georgia can’t climb any higher in the 2021 cycle, as Alabama will finish with the No. 1 class and Ohio State will come in at No. 2.

Georgia football 2021 early enrollees

*Georgia has 16 members of the 2021 signing class already on campus. The 16 early enrollees are the most in program history.

Georgia football recruiting 2021 signees

*This will be updated as players sign. Georgia has four signees who will enroll over the summer.

Dylan Fairchild/4-star offensive guard/West Forsyth High School/Cumming, Ga.: The No. 98 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Fairchild is one of the few prospects who will not sign early as he’s a state-champion wrestler. Read more about why he committed to Georgia.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson/ 4-star linebacker/ St. Frances Academy/ Baltimore: The No. 193 prospect in the recruiting class.

Kamari Lassiter/ 4-star defensive back/ American Christian/ Tuscaloosa, Ala.: The No. 245 ranked prospect in the class.

Jared Wilson/ 3-star offensive guard/ West Forsyth High School/ Clemmons, N.C.: The No. 409 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Wilson first committed to Georgia when Pittman was the offensive line coach, then committed to North Carolina before ending back up in Georgia’s class.

Georgia football recruiting 2021 commitments:

*This will be updated as commitments are announced on National Signing Day.

Georgia football 2021 recruiting position breakdown

QB: 1

RB: 1

WR: 2

TE: 1

OL: 4

DL: 3

LB: 4

DB: 4

K/P: 0

Georgia football 2021 recruiting commits geographic breakdown

Georgia: 11

Alabama: 2

Maryland: 2

Florida: 2

California: 1

North Carolina: 1

South Carolina: 1

Tennessee: 1

