National Signing Day: Georgia football recruiting 2021 live updates, signees, commitments
National Signing Day for the 2021 signing class is on Wednesday. The Georgia Bulldogs are waiting on the announcement of 4-star safety Terrion Arnold to make his announcement, as he is the last major target in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Bulldogs enter the day with the No. 3 recruiting class and will finish there should they land Arnold. All 20 of Georgia’s other prospects have already signed with the program, doing so back in December.
Related: Terrion Arnold: Checking in with the 5-star on the morning of his National Signing Day decision
Below you can read more about Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class, as well as live updates throughout the recruiting world.
Georgia football National Signing Day 2021 live updates
11:30 a.m. update: Georgia has its first commitment of the day, as 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander committed to Georgia.
Alexander announced the decision via his social media.
I would like to thank God , my family, and all the coaches.For all the things he has blessed me with. I am thankful for the many schools that recruited me throughout this process. I’m a 100% committed to the University of Georgia @maka_difference #GoDawgs#🔴⚪️⚫️🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/dnf6LnYaxD
— THE BIG BEAR (@BearAlexander_) February 3, 2021
Alexander gives Georgia eight commitments in the 2022 cycle. He is the first to come from outside the state of Georgia, as he is from Denton, Texas. He will play defensive tackle in college and is the No. 140 overall player in the cycle as of now. His commitment give Georgia the No. 2 ranked class in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Related: What Georgia football is getting Bear Alexander
The Alexander announcement brought out the first GO DAWGS of the day from Kirby Smart. It should be noted that Alexander does not see himself as a replacement for Jordan Davis.
GO DAWGS!!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 3, 2021
There we go https://t.co/diAIzvNBSk
— Ax.. (@AxactlyAx) February 3, 2021
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with the media at 2:30 p.m. Et on Tuesday to discuss Georgia signing class. While it is before Arnold’s announcement, Smart will have a number of topics to discuss, such as the new defensive backs coach, the transfer portal and other news and notes surrounding the Georgia program.
Smart also did an interview with Rivals, where he touched on a number of topics, including offensive line recruiting, Brock Vandagriff and Xavian Sorey.
9:45 a.m. update: Bear Alexander, a 4-star 2022 defensive tackle is set to announce his commitment around 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell recently caught up with Alexander to preview his commitment.
Related: Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s story, you’ll be proud of him
Should Georgia land Alexander, the Bulldogs would move into the No. 2 spot in the 2022 recruiting rankings. Alexander would be the first commitment in Georgia’s 2022 class from outside the state of Georgia, as he comes form Denton, Texas. All seven of Georgia’s 2022 commits currently come from the state of Georgia.
A few marquee names have announced their commitments, with Oregon landing 4-star cornerback Avante Dickerson and Kentucky landing 4-star linebacker Trevin Wallace out of Jesup, Ga.
As of now, the Bulldogs are still holding strong with the No. 3 ranked class in the 2021 cycle. Texas A&M and LSU both have the potential to add to their classes today which could make it interesting to see if Georgia has the diamond hands necessary to hold onto that spot. Landing Arnodl though would clinch it for Georgia.
7 a.m. update: For the 2021 class, Georgia is just waiting on Arnold. He is the No. 50 player in the 2021 recruiting cycle and the No. 3 safety. Arnold is from Tallahassee, Fla., and is considering a final three of Georgia, Alabama and Florida.
Arnold is set to announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET. DawgNation will have live coverage of the announcement on its social channels.
Georgia may also get some good news when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, as 4-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander is going to announce his commitment. Alexander is the No. 140 ranked prospect in the 2022 cycle and comes from Denton, Texas.
The Bulldogs have the No. 3 ranked recruiting classes in both the 2021 recruiting cycle and the 2022 recruiting cycle. Georgia can’t climb any higher in the 2021 cycle, as Alabama will finish with the No. 1 class and Ohio State will come in at No. 2.
Georgia football 2021 early enrollees
*Georgia has 16 members of the 2021 signing class already on campus. The 16 early enrollees are the most in program history.
- Amarius Mims/5-star Offensive Tackle/Bleckley County High School/Cochran, Ga.: Georgia’s top offensive line prospect and one of the top offensive linemen in the class, as he’s the No. 7 overall player in the country. Georgia beat out the likes of Alabama and Tennessee to land his signature. Read about how Georgia landed the top player in the state of Georgia for the 2021 cycle.
- Brock Vandagriff/5-star Quarterback/Prince Avenue Chrisitan Academy/Bogart, Ga.: The No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country is the future of the quarterback for Georgia. He’s the No. 16 prospect in the country and a one-time Oklahoma commit. Read about what Vandagriff had to say about Georgia’s signing class.
- Xavian Sorey Jr./ 5-star linebacker/ IMG Academy/Graceville, Ga.: Sorey committed to Georgia over the likes of Alabama and Florida. Sorey is good friends with fellow Georgia recruiting target Terrion Arnold and was high school teammates with Georgia signees Marlin Dean and Lovasea Carroll.
- Smael Mondon/5-star Linebacker/Paulding County High School/Dallas, Ga.: An athletic marvel that can play either inside or outside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Helps fill a major need given Georgia is set to lose Monty Rice after the season. Georgia beat out Auburn and Tennessee for Mondon. Read how Georgia ended up landing the No. 34 overall player in this class.
- Micah Morris/4-star Offensive Guard/Camden County High School/Kingsland, Ga.: The No. 66 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He nearly committed to Georgia when Sam Pittman was still the offensive line coach, but Matt Luke ended up winning out for his services.
- Nyland Green/4-star Cornerback/Newton High School/Covington, Ga.: The No. 71 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He’s the highest-rated defensive back in Georgia’s recruiting class. He committed to Georgia earlier in December, as he picked the Bulldogs over Clemson, Auburn and Tennesse.
- David Daniel/4-star athlete who will play safety/Woodstock High School/Woodstock, Ga.: The No. 96 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Daniel is the longest committed member of Georgia’s class, as he committed to Georgia in September of 2019. He emerged as a major asset on the recruiting trail for Georgia.
- Brock Bowers/4-star tight end/Napa High School/Napa, Calif.: The No. 105 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Bowers was Georgia’s top tight end prospect, even if he was all the way out in California. Bowers let it be known that he will be enrolling early, allowing him to start working with Todd Hartley and a talented tight end room.
- Lovasea’ Carroll/4-star running back/IMG Academy/Warrenton, Ga.: The No. 116 prospect in the recruiting cycle. Carroll nearly flipped to Florida during the recruiting process but stuck with the Bulldogs. He is high school teammates with Sorey.
- Jonathan Jefferson/4-star defensive tackle/Douglas County High School/Douglassville, Ga.: The No. 129 prospect in the country. Jefferson committed to Georgia shortly after the start of the pandemic. His dad was a heavyweight boxer who fought Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO title. Jefferson was the first Bulldog to sign on Wednesday.
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/ 4-star defensive tackle/Gaffney High School/Gaffney, SC: The No. 147 prospect in the recruiting class. Ingram-Dawkins is the top-ranked player in the state of South Carolina. The Bulldogs beat out Tennessee and South Carolina to land his commitment.
- Chaz Chambliss/ 4-star outside linebacker/ Carrollton County High School/ Carrollton, Ga.: The No. 358 player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Chambliss starred for Georgia power Carrolton County High School.
- Adonai Mitchell/ 3-star wide receiver/ Cane Ridge High School/ Antioch, Tenn.: The No. 383 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
- Marlin Dean/ 3-star defensive tackle/ IMG Academy/ Elberton, Ga.: The No. 504 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Dean de-committed at Georgia at one point in the recruiting cycle before ultimately ending back up in Georgia’s class. From the same hometown as former Bulldog Mecole Hardman.
- Javon Bullard/ 3-star defensive back/ Baldwin High School/ Milledgeville, Ga: The No. 636 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
- Jackson Meeks/ 3-star wide receiver/ Central-Phenix High School/ Phenix City, Ala.: The No. 647 ranked prospect in the class. Played at the same high school as Clemson standouts EJ Williams and Justyn Ross.
Georgia football recruiting 2021 signees
*This will be updated as players sign. Georgia has four signees who will enroll over the summer.
- Dylan Fairchild/4-star offensive guard/West Forsyth High School/Cumming, Ga.: The No. 98 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Fairchild is one of the few prospects who will not sign early as he’s a state-champion wrestler. Read more about why he committed to Georgia.
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson/ 4-star linebacker/ St. Frances Academy/ Baltimore: The No. 193 prospect in the recruiting class.
- Kamari Lassiter/ 4-star defensive back/ American Christian/ Tuscaloosa, Ala.: The No. 245 ranked prospect in the class.
- Jared Wilson/ 3-star offensive guard/ West Forsyth High School/ Clemmons, N.C.: The No. 409 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Wilson first committed to Georgia when Pittman was the offensive line coach, then committed to North Carolina before ending back up in Georgia’s class.
Georgia football recruiting 2021 commitments:
*This will be updated as commitments are announced on National Signing Day.
Georgia football 2021 recruiting position breakdown
- QB: 1
- RB: 1
- WR: 2
- TE: 1
- OL: 4
- DL: 3
- LB: 4
- DB: 4
- K/P: 0
Georgia football 2021 recruiting commits geographic breakdown
- Georgia: 11
- Alabama: 2
- Maryland: 2
- Florida: 2
- California: 1
- North Carolina: 1
- South Carolina: 1
- Tennessee: 1
More Georgia football 2021 National Signing Day stories
- Brock Vandagriff: big talent from small school, latest Georgia 5-star QB signee
- Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s story, you’ll be proud of him
- Logan Johnson: Preferred walk-on ATH will tee up his life’s dream at UGA
- De’Nylon Morrissette: Gunner Stockton to UGA changes his outlook considerably
- WATCH: Gunner Stockton’s feet are planted long term; Says he’ll graduate from UGA
- Assessing the ripple effect of Gunner Stockton choosing UGA
- Gunner Stockton: The must-read stories to know on Georgia’s new 5-star QB commit
- Recruits react on social media to the Gunner Stockton decision
- Gunner Stockton makes his final decision to commit to UGA