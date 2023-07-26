clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia signed Thomas out of Pace Acedmy in Atlanta in the 2017 recruiting cycle. He went on to start 15 games for Georgia at right tackle as the Bulldogs advanced all the way to the national championship game. Thomas is still the only true freshman to start a game for Georgia on the offensive line since Smart became the team’s head coach.

Thomas was twice named First Team All-SEC and was also a First Team All-American during the 2018 season.

The former Georgia offensive tackle helped continue an offensive tackle pipeline to the NFL for Georgia. The Bulldogs saw Jamaree Salyer go in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Salyer, who was high school teammates with Thomas, became the Los Angeles Chargers left tackle during his rookie season.

Salyer’s replacement at left tackle was Broderick Jones, who went in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another Georgia offensive tackle, Warren McClendon was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Amarius Mims is expected to replace McClendon at right tackle and may soon join Thomas in the NFL. Dane Bruglar of The Athletic has Mims as the No. 2 offensive tackle for the upcoming NFL draft cycle. Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene are battling it out to replace Jones.

