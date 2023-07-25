Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,995 (July 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey has gone from possibly being underrated to finally getting the credit he deserves as one of the SEC’s top pass catchers.

Georgia football podcast: The narrative is changing quickly around one of UGA’s top players

Beginning of the show: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey came from humble beginnings as a recruit to emarge as one of the SEC’s top pass catchers. During McConkey’s journey, it’s perhaps fair to say he’s often been overlooked as a player and underrated compared to others who’ve gotten more attention.

However, last week, McConkey earned a nod on the preseason All-SEC first-team -- which suggests he might finally be getting the credit he deserves. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I react to five-star lineabcker Justin Williams’ commitment to UGA.