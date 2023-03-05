WATCH: Georgia football OT Broderick Jones ready to put ‘sweet feet’ on display at 2023 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Broderick Jones is ready to put his “Sweet Feet” to the test on Sunday, the final day of NFL Combine drills. Jones, the outgoing left tackle for Georgia football, is considered a first-round lock after he and starting right tackle Warren McClendon provided bulletproof protection by not giving up sacks.

McClendon, like Jones and tailback Kenny McIntosh, interviewed with media and NFL teams on Saturday. Jones and McIntosh will begin the final workouts at 1 p.m. today, while McClendon said he will wait until the UGA Pro Day to work out. WATCH: Kenny McIntosh meets at NFL Combine, puts RBU into perspective Jones knows what to expect when he enters into Lucas Oil Stadium today, but that wasn’t the case the last time he competed on that field turf. “I didn’t know what to expect,” Jones said of his role in Georgia’s 33-18 CFP win over Alabama in January of 2022 in Lucas Oil Stadium. “I was always prepared to play, but I really didn’t think in the national championship, as a sophomore that really didn’t play that much during the season, I’d get in. “We had a healthy left tackle, so I really didn’t plan on playing, but when my name was called, I was ready … . I had a lot of jitters and a lot of nerves going on, because I was on the biggest stage in the world.” GAMER: How Georgia proved elite, beat Alabama 33-18 in CFP Championship Game

The Georgia offense was struggling mightily against Alabama before Jones entered the action in the second quarter. Former offensive coordinator Todd Monken was unable to get any sort of rhythm going with Stetson Bennett, as the Bulldogs went three-and-out on three of their first four offensive series. Jones entering the game at left tackle seemed to bring life to the offensive front, as captain Jamaree Salyer shifted inside to guard and the Bulldogs began to get an offensive push. The Bulldogs’ defense, meanwhile, was keeping projected No. 1 pick Bryce Young contained. The same Young who passed for 421 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-24 SEC title game win the month before, managed just one touchdown in the CFP title game.

The Georgia offensive line took over in the fourth quarter, as the offense’s final scoring drive featured six run plays and just one pass completion. Jones has kept getting better ever since, paving the way for a reloaded Georgia offensive line to anchor an unprecedented 15-0 championship season. Jones, like many of the UGA stars before him, talked about the value of practicing against the elite defenders Kirby Smart brings in annually. “At Georgia, we’ve always been known for our defense, so going against guys like Nolan (Smith), Travon (Walker), Azeez (Ojulari) and Jermaine Johnson, it really ups your game,” Jones said. “Practice was always harder than the games. I took every practice like a game. We practiced physical ,and we practiced hard.”

Like every other athlete to take the podium at the NFL Combine, Jones was asked to share the attributes that he believes separate him from the other offensive linemen. “I think it helps me out a lot being able to have these sweet feet; it puts my game on the next level along with my other attributes,” Jones said. “I believe my athleticism separates me a lot, just being so athletic and so physical and always trying to dominant. It’s all about the mentality.”

